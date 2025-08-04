Yankees 5, Rangers 8: Good news and bad news following crushing walk-off loss

It felt like the Yankees had this one in their pocket—until it slipped right through their fingers in Texas.

In what’s becoming a painful trend, the New York Yankees watched another winnable game vanish late, falling 8-5 in extra innings to the Texas Rangers.

The loss marked their fourth straight and highlighted just how vulnerable their postseason position has become.

They’re now 5.5 games behind Toronto in the AL East and trail the Boston Red Sox by 2.5 for a wild card. What’s worse? The Rangers—still on the outside looking in—sit just 1.5 games behind them.

Another Extra-Inning Heartbreaker on the Road

The Yankees now sport a dreadful 0-6 record in road extra-inning games and are just 5-18 in their last 23 away from home.

That’s not a slump—it’s a pattern. Whether it’s fatigue, mismanagement, or just bad luck, they can’t seem to close on the road.

And once again, the cracks in the bullpen showed up when it mattered most. After a game-tying home run in the ninth, the Yankees never recovered.

Jake Bird Gets Burned by Josh Jung

With the score tied 5-5 in the tenth, Jake Bird looked like he might give the Yankees another chance.

He struck out Marcus Semien and got another groundout. Two outs, one to go. The Yankees then intentionally walked rookie Wyatt Langford, playing the percentages to get the forced out that ended the inning.

But Josh Jung didn’t care about numbers. He punished a 1-1 sinker from Bird, launching it into the Texas night for a walk-off three-run homer. Just like that, another late collapse for a team in free fall.

Devin Williams Falters Again

It wasn’t all bad out of the bullpen. For four innings, the Yankees had their formula working exactly as drawn up.

Luke Weaver handled the sixth cleanly, Camilo Doval blanked the seventh, David Bednar pitched a quiet eighth, and Devin Williams came in to shut the door in the ninth.

Williams got the first out—then Joc Pederson got all of a pitch and sent it screaming into the stands. One swing tied the game. One pitch changed everything.

For Williams, it was yet another blown save, and his ERA in the last seven outings is a horrible 8.10. Right now, he doesn’t look like a closer.

Maybe he needs to rediscover his footing in earlier innings before the Yankees find themselves sliding further.

Stanton and Goldschmidt Deliver a Spark

There were some positives amid the pain—namely, the bats of Paul Goldschmidt and Giancarlo Stanton, who helped build the Yankees’ early lead.

Goldschmidt came just a triple shy of the cycle, hitting a double, a homer, and driving in a run. His ninth home run of the year gave the Yankees a boost early on.

Meanwhile, Stanton’s power continues to shine, even with his torn elbow ligaments. He mashed his tenth homer, walked twice, and drove in two.

He’s quietly raised his OPS to .875—impressive for someone battling through physical limitations.

It was the kind of performance that reminds you how dangerous this lineup could be. But right now, it feels like a well-tuned engine stuck in a car with no brakes.

Another Injury Blow: Slater Exits Early

The Yankees also lost newly acquired outfielder Austin Slater to a hamstring injury after sprinting down the line on a fielder’s choice.

Slater was brought in to help solve the Yankees’ issues against left-handed pitching. If he misses significant time, that hole reopens just days after being addressed.

For a club already dealing with inconsistency and pressure from behind in the standings, Slater’s absence—however short—will test their depth once more.

Time Is Running Out

This was the kind of game the Yankees had to win. Up 5-4 in the ninth, with four top-tier arms lined up, it was theirs to lose—and they did.

At this point in the season, losses like this don’t just sting—they haunt. Every missed opportunity makes October feel further away.

Right now, the Yankees aren’t playing like a playoff team. They’re playing like a team that knows it’s running out of time.

