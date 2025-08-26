Yankees 5, Nationals 1: Good news and bad news as Giancarlo Stanton carries Bombers on his back

The New York Yankees needed a spark on Tuesday night, and Giancarlo Stanton delivered fireworks that lit up Yankee Stadium.

Stanton’s towering bat powered New York to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals, keeping playoff hopes alive and energy surging.

It wasn’t just another win in late August—it was a reminder that Stanton, even part-time, can carry the Yankees’ offense.

Stanton lifts Yankees with his extra-base pop

Giancarlo Stanton has quietly pieced together one of the most remarkable half-seasons in recent Yankees history, despite his limited appearances.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The slugger is hitting .313 with 17 home runs and 46 RBI, numbers that scream MVP-level production if he hadn’t lost so much of the season.

With the Yankees trailing 1-0 in the third, Stanton faced Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore with two outs and the bases loaded.

Working the count full, Stanton lashed a bases-clearing double, turning the game around instantly and electrifying the Bronx crowd.

As if that wasn’t enough, Stanton launched a 451-foot rocket to left-center in the sixth, a two-run insurance blast.

451 FOOT BOMB FOR GIANCARLO STANTON



HE IS UNSTOPPABLE.pic.twitter.com/b7l8RIJyBZ — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 27, 2025

When the dust settled, Stanton had driven in all five runs, making it feel like Yankees five, Nationals one, Stanton himself victorious.

Bellinger finds redemption with his arm

The Nationals’ lone run came in the third, partly because Cody Bellinger looked hesitant on a play at the plate.

Instead of throwing home with 100 percent power, Bellinger’s hesitation and decision to throw to the cutoff man gave Washington their only offensive highlight of the evening.

Yankees caught sleeping and the Nats are able to sneak a run in pic.twitter.com/J5bEEjRjY4 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 26, 2025

But baseball always offers redemption, and in the fifth inning, Bellinger seized his chance with a spectacular throw.

Cody Bellinger got a second chance and absolutely hosed James Wood! pic.twitter.com/8Jke2fWDiT — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 27, 2025

James Wood tried scoring from second, but Bellinger fired a laser from left field, cutting him down by several strides.

The crowd roared, and Bellinger’s grin said it all—he had erased his earlier mistake with one thunderbolt from the outfield.

On both offense and defense this season, Bellinger has been invaluable, showing the instincts of a player built for big moments.

Gil sharp but still struggling with control

Luis Gil earned the win, limiting the Nationals to a single run, but his command issues remain a glaring concern.

The reigning 2024 AL Rookie of the Year scattered five hits across five innings while issuing four frustrating walks.

That makes 12 walks in his last three outings, an average of four per game—far too many for a frontline starter.

Gil escaped trouble in the fifth thanks to Bellinger’s cannon throw and stranded runners with well-timed outs throughout the game.

Still, his inability to consistently throw strikes feels like a ticking clock, cutting short outings before they can stabilize.

For now, the Yankees will take effectiveness over efficiency, but Gil must refine his control if October is truly in sight.

Cruz makes long-awaited return to mound

Another storyline emerged in the seventh, as Fernando Cruz finally returned after missing two months with an oblique injury.

His outing wasn’t flawless—he allowed two singles and hit a batter—but his splitter still flashed sharp, late movement when needed.

Cruz struck out two and showed glimpses of the reliever the Yankees trusted before injury derailed his summer.

He loaded the bases with a bunt single, creating nervous tension, before Tim Hill relieved him and retired James Wood.

It wasn’t a perfect comeback, but Cruz’s presence adds depth to a bullpen that has been tested throughout the summer grind.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For New York, simply having another capable arm back is like regaining a vital tool from a once-broken toolbox.

The big picture for New York

Thanks to Stanton’s heroics, the Yankees kept pace in the AL Wild Card race despite Boston’s shutout win over Baltimore.

With Toronto’s loss, New York also gained ground in the AL East, showing how every game can feel like two in August.

The Yankees remain in a tight race, but nights like these prove how one superstar can tip the balance entirely.

Stanton isn’t playing every day, yet his presence looms like a lighthouse guiding the offense through turbulent stretches.

If he stays healthy and continues producing at this level, his late-season surge could rewrite how the Yankees finish 2025.

READ MORE: Yankees shake up shortstop again despite Jose Caballero putting on a clinic