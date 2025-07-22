Yankees 5, Blue Jays 4: Good news and bad news as Ben Rice wins it with late homer

The New York Yankees aren’t winning pretty these days—but they are finding ways to survive, and sometimes, that’s enough.

Tuesday night in Toronto, it took three home runs, a gutsy ninth-inning blast from Ben Rice, and some luck to escape with a 5–4 win.

The bullpen faltered, the defense cracked, and the pressure mounted—but Rice delivered the gut punch when it mattered most.

The win pulls the Yankees to within three games of the AL East lead, with a massive rubber match looming Wednesday.

Ben Rice’s Clutch Heroics Steal the Spotlight

Ben Rice may not be a household name yet, but Tuesday’s swing in the ninth inning turned plenty of heads.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Facing Jeff Hoffman, a seasoned late-inning reliever, Rice uncorked a towering solo shot to right-center. It was his 15th home run of the season—and perhaps his most impactful.

Despite limited playing time in recent weeks due to a crowded Yankees first base and DH rotation, Rice reminded everyone why he’s still a key part of the future.

The Long Ball Remains the Yankees’ Lifeline

Jazz Chisholm wasted no time sparking the offense, launching a three-run homer in the first inning to set the tone early.

Cody Bellinger followed with a fifth-inning solo shot, his 18th of the year, showcasing his steady value as a lineup anchor.

Rice’s homer capped the trio, making it three homers for five runs—a familiar formula. This team lives and dies by the long ball, and tonight, it kept them breathing.

Cody Bellinger’s All-Around Game Can’t Be Overlooked

Beyond his home run, Bellinger contributed three hits, including two doubles, and continues to look locked in at the plate.

His versatility—capable of playing anywhere in the outfield—makes him invaluable in the daily lineup shuffle.

When Bellinger is driving the ball and setting the tone offensively, the Yankees simply look like a more complete and dangerous team.

Cam Schlittler Shows Grit Despite Traffic

Cam Schlittler didn’t dominate, but he kept the Yankees in the game, allowing two runs over five laborious innings.

He scattered seven hits and three walks—ten baserunners in total—but managed to escape damage through key outs when needed.

The rookie may not have ace-level command yet, but for someone who spent most of 2025 in the minors, he’s showing maturity under fire.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Yankees’ Bullpen Continues to Unravel

Once again, the Yankees’ bullpen nearly spoiled everything. After Schlittler exited, the relief corps couldn’t shut the door.

Tim Hill entered and quickly got derailed by an Anthony Volpe throwing error—his second in as many games—leading to two unearned runs.

Then came Jonathan Loáisiga, whose struggles have become routine. He surrendered the game-tying hit to George Springer in the sixth.

Jonathan Loáisiga Is Losing Trust

Once a high-leverage arm, Jonathan Loáisiga now feels like a liability every time he takes the mound.

His velocity hasn’t vanished, but command and confidence seem shaken. He allowed hard contact again Tuesday and couldn’t hold the lead.

If the Yankees hope to play deep into October, they can’t have Loáisiga, whose ERA for the season is at 5.04, struggling in big spots without a turnaround.

Anthony Volpe’s Slide Grows Harder to Ignore

Anthony Volpe batting ninth told a story before he even stepped in the box. The Yankees are searching for answers.

Tuesday marked another 0-for-3 night with a costly error—his OPS now sits at .675, and defensive miscues are piling up.

Volpe's 13th error of the season ties Willy Adames for the most in MLB at any position



— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 23, 2025

Volpe’s struggles are starting to resemble a third-year slump turning into a season-long funk. Boone’s patience can’t last forever.

Time Is Running Out to Fix the Bullpen

The trade deadline is just around the corner, and the Yankees’ bullpen continues to scream for help night after night.

Injuries, inconsistency, and flat-out blown leads have defined July. Without reinforcements, no lead feels safe—no matter how many homers they hit.

If Brian Cashman doesn’t act fast, this team’s October hopes could slip through bullpen fingers. They can’t keep sending Hill, Luke Weaver, and Devin Williams out there every night, but they are the only trustworthy relievers at the moment.

The Division Race Is Heating Up Fast

Thanks to Tuesday’s win, the Yankees now trail the Jays by just three games. Every game matters more than the last.

With the offense slugging and players like Ben Rice stepping up, there’s reason for optimism—but it’s not blind faith.

This team has the talent to make noise. But unless they fix the cracks—especially in the bullpen and third base—it could be noise followed by silence.

