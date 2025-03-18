Yankees 4, Red Sox 4: Good news and bad news from stellar Max Fried performance

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Spring training games don’t always end with a winner, but they can still tell a story. On Tuesday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the New York Yankees and Red Sox squared off in a game that had everything—strong pitching, hot bats, and, of course, some bullpen drama. After an uneven relief effort allowed Boston to claw back late, the rivals settled for a 4-4 tie.

Max Fried and Cody Bellinger extended their run of dominance, Anthony Volpe drove in two and Eric Reyzelman struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning to preserve the tie.

Max Fried Looks More Than Ready

If there was any doubt about Max Fried being ready for the regular season, he erased it with another sharp outing. The left-hander, expected to start the Yankees’ second game of the year, looked every bit like the frontline arm the team hoped for when they acquired him.

Max Fried's final line here against the Red Sox in his penultimate start of the spring:



4 1/3 IP, 0 R, 3 K, 2 H, 0 BB



Fried threw 68 pitches and limited hard contact all afternoon. — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) March 18, 2025

Fried worked 4.1 scoreless innings, scattering just two hits while striking out three. More importantly, he walked no one, showing the kind of command that makes him a nightmare for hitters. Sure, the Red Sox weren’t fielding their A-team, but that’s not his problem—his job was to dominate, and he did just that. His spring ERA now sits at 2.53, a number that suggests he’s just about ready to get to work when the games start counting.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Austin Wells Cools Off—For Now

Spring training is all about finding rhythm, and Austin Wells had certainly been in one before Tuesday. The young catcher, who has taken to the leadoff role like a natural, came into the game on a tear, hitting .324 with power, patience, and plenty of production.

But baseball has a way of humbling even the hottest hitters, and Wells ran into that reality against Boston. He went 0-for-3, snapping a six-game hitting streak in which he homered twice and crossed the plate six times. It’s nothing to worry about—he’s been too locked in to stay quiet for long. A reset day here and there isn’t a bad thing, especially with the season around the corner.

Cody Bellinger Is Seeing Beach Balls

While Wells took a rare step back, Cody Bellinger just kept rolling. The Yankees’ center fielder is in full-on cheat code mode, slashing .472/.525/.778 in Grapefruit League play. Those numbers look more like something from a video game than reality, but they’re very real—and very bad news for opposing pitchers.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bellinger added to his scorching-hot spring with a 1-for-2 day, walking, scoring twice, and driving in a run. Hitting behind on-base machine Aaron Judge, he should have no shortage of RBI opportunities once the season begins. If he stays anywhere close to this locked in, the Yankees’ lineup could be an absolute nightmare for opposing teams.