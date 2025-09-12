Yankees 4, Red Sox 1: Good news and bad news following convincing series-opening win in Boston

The New York Yankees walked into Fenway Park on Friday night and looked like a team on a mission.

They had lost eight of ten to the Boston Red Sox this season, but that baggage didn’t follow them in.

Instead, the Yankees played crisp, aggressive baseball and delivered a 4-1 victory that felt long overdue and deeply cathartic.

Luis Gil carved through Boston’s lineup, Aaron Judge launched a historic home run, and the Yankees stayed three games back of Toronto.

It wasn’t just a win—it was a message that New York isn’t folding quietly as September pressure mounts around them.

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Luis Gil silences Boston with six frames of no-hit brilliance

Luis Gil took the mound with questions swirling about who belongs in the Yankees’ postseason rotation and gave a definitive answer.

The rookie right-hander threw six no-hit innings, leaving Fenway with a sparkling 2.83 ERA after starting the night at 3.31.

He reached 93 pitches and never had a chance to finish a full no-hitter, but his outing was simply electric.

Gil struck out four and walked four, but consistently escaped trouble by inducing soft contact when he needed.

A few hours earlier, fans debated whether Cam Schlittler should start in October—now Gil is making the decision a difficult one for the organization.

He looked poised, fearless, and unflappable, like someone who had been waiting all season to prove he belongs under October lights.

Aaron Judge delivers a thunderous, historic blast

Aaron Judge has heard the chatter that he disappears when the Yankees face baseball’s heavyweights, especially the rival Red Sox.

He answered that criticism with a first-inning home run that might still be bouncing around somewhere on Lansdowne Street.

Judge’s 362nd career homer sailed out of Fenway entirely, his 47th of the year in his relentless pursuit of another MVP.

Aaron Judge's 362nd HR is 4th all-time in @Yankees history!



He trails only Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and Lou Gehrig. pic.twitter.com/T4J4wB26pb — MLB (@MLB) September 12, 2025

It wasn’t just a majestic swing—it was a reminder that Judge remains the heartbeat of this entire Yankees roster.

The blast also pushed him past Joe DiMaggio into fourth place on the Yankees’ all-time home run list, trailing only legends: Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle, and Babe Ruth.

In that one violent crack of the bat, Judge felt like a freight train roaring through Boston’s delicate postseason hopes.

Chaos on the bases fuels Yankees’ attack

While power often headlines their victories, these Yankees are showing they can slice you apart with relentless speed and chaos.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. swiped two more bases to reach 30, though he was cut down trying to grab a third for good measure.

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Jose Caballero added another theft as New York finished the night with three stolen bases, unsettling Boston’s entire defensive rhythm.

This brand of baseball is disruptive—like static electricity, sparking sudden chances and rattling opponents when they least expect it.

It’s no longer just the long ball or dominant pitching; this club has multiple ways to dismantle an opponent in any series.

The Red Sox were visibly frustrated as the Yankees danced around them, constantly pressuring throws and forcing hurried, wild decisions.

Defense wobbles, but Yankees stay composed

New York wasn’t perfect, and their flaws surfaced with two defensive miscues that could’ve easily flipped the momentum.

Caballero and Chisholm both committed errors, the latter picking up his 15th of the year and 13th on an errant throw.

But the Yankees refused to unravel, immediately answering with clean innings that kept Boston from seizing any sliver of momentum.

The Red Sox weren’t sharp either, finishing with three errors of their own and managing only two hits against Yankee pitching.

Boston’s bullpen walked three, struck out just two, and folded in high-leverage spots as New York kept applying relentless pressure.

It was proof the Yankees don’t need to be flawless—just focused—to beat even their fiercest rivals down the stretch.

READ MORE: Yankees general manager still considers struggling infielder his shortstop of the future