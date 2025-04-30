Yankees 4, Orioles 5: Good news and bad news as Bombers drop series against O’s

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A day after the New York Yankees erupted for 15 runs on 19 hits, the bats cooled off considerably. Wednesday’s 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles wasn’t just a stumble—it was a full-on stall.

The team managed just four runs in a much tighter contest, with the offense outside of Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt looking like it forgot to set an alarm.

Yes, the Yankees still hold onto the top spot in the AL East with an 18-13 record, but the missed opportunity to secure a series win at Camden Yards adds a bitter taste. Baseball’s a marathon, not a sprint—but tripping over your shoelaces mid-stride doesn’t help.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Judge Keeps Swinging Like a Man on a Mission

While the team’s offense seemed to take a nap, Aaron Judge decided to keep rewriting the laws of baseball physics.

His bat, at this point, could be classified as a heat-seeking missile launcher. Judge went 3-for-3, homered for the 10th time this year, scored a run, and drove in three. The man’s slash line—.427/.521/.761—is less a stat and more a cheat code.

Aaron Judge in his last 162 games:

.366 AVG / .492 OBP / .773 SLG

64 HR, 162 RBI, 142 R, 133 BB, 210 H, 37 2B, 12 SB



It's completely ridiculous.pic.twitter.com/N1DuQmVJWI — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 30, 2025

Watching Judge play right now feels like watching a painter in the middle of a masterpiece—effortless, precise, and destined for a museum.

Carrasco Falters Again

Carlos Carrasco, on the other hand, can’t seem to find his rhythm. He lasted just 3.1 innings and surrendered four runs on eight hits. That’s not a bad start—it’s a derailment.

Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images

With a 5.90 ERA, Carrasco’s season reads like a tale of diminishing returns, and each outing feels more like a countdown than a comeback.

If Judge is a soaring jet, Carrasco is the check engine light flashing on the dashboard.

Williams Turns in a Quiet Gem

There was at least one bright note from the bullpen: Devin Williams quietly pieced together another scoreless inning. He allowed one walk and struck out one, marking his second straight clean outing. The former closer is beginning to look like his old self again, smoothing out the edges of a rocky return.

Strike 'em out. Throw 'em out. pic.twitter.com/CqaxQBWJ7E — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 1, 2025

Like a musician rediscovering their tune, Williams is finding his rhythm—one pitch at a time.