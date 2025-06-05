Yankees 4, Guardians 0: Good news and bad news as Max Fried and Cody Bellinger lead Bombers to series win

Some wins feel like exorcisms—cleansing moments that sweep away frustration and replace it with roaring conviction. Thursday night in the Bronx was one of them.

In a 4-0 triumph over the Cleveland Guardians, the New York Yankees didn’t just win a baseball game—they reclaimed their rhythm.

After a rough showing in Los Angeles last week, Max Fried rebounded with surgical precision, and Cody Bellinger delivered fireworks to help seal the series victory.

It was a performance as composed and effective as a symphony conductor reclaiming control after one mistimed note in the overture.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Fried rebounds in brilliant fashion after Dodgers stumble

The Yankees didn’t need Max Fried to prove anything. But after last weekend’s stumble in L.A., he had something to say.

And say it he did, silencing Cleveland’s bats with six masterful, scoreless innings. Fried allowed just one hit, two walks, and struck out seven, painting the corners with precision and tempo.

The $218 million southpaw lowered his ERA to a sterling 1.78—statistical proof that New York’s investment continues to pay enormous dividends.

He wasn’t overpowering so much as poetic, freezing hitters with heaters and sweeping curves. The Guardians barely touched him all night.

Bellinger’s bat breaks through in big moments

If Fried was the sculptor, Bellinger was the hammer—delivering blows at precisely the right time to shatter the Guardians’ hopes.

The former MVP went 2-for-4, blasting a two-run homer in the fourth inning to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead. He wasn’t done. In the seventh, he punched a single to bring in another run, giving New York breathing room.

Cody Bellinger (9)



Opponent: Cleveland Guardians

Pitcher: Slade Cecconi

Date: 06/05/2025 pic.twitter.com/JmedyP6xq9 — Yankees Home Runs (@NYY_HR) June 6, 2025

The long ball was his ninth of the season—proof that while consistency may evade him, Bellinger still possesses game-breaking power.

His swing Thursday had that sweet, effortless violence—the kind that leaves outfielders turning to watch and pitchers looking for answers.

Oh, and he also contributed on defense:

Cody Bellinger goes airborne to make the catch! pic.twitter.com/2X9MKA6sYf — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) June 6, 2025

Supporting cast quietly dominates

Cody Bellinger may have taken the headlines, but he wasn’t alone. Aaron Judge doubled and scored twice, setting the tone with his patience, as he walked twice.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. collected three hits, a sign his bat may be heating up at just the right time. And Oswald Peraza, fighting for a foothold in the crowded Yankees infield, showed exactly why he deserves more at-bats.

Peraza went 2-for-4 and smashed a ball 108 mph off the bat. Two more of his contact efforts eclipsed 100 mph, indicating strong process even if the box score didn’t fully reflect it.

Oswald Peraza having an impressive night at the plate. pic.twitter.com/oMVMSUQSJ6 — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) June 6, 2025

He also nearly had a third hit, robbed by a highlight-reel catch from Cleveland center fielder Angel Martinez.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bullpen locks it down to preserve the shutout

It’s easy to overlook a bullpen when the starter is so dominant, but the Yankees’ relief corps answered the bell with authority.

Mark Leiter Jr. gave up a pair of hits but escaped trouble in the seventh. From there, Tim Hill and Jonathan Loaisiga tag-teamed a perfect 2.2 innings to shut the door.

Across nine innings, the Yankees staff allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out 10. It was a display of top-to-bottom excellence that shows just how dangerous this team can be when firing on all cylinders.

As the Yankees roll into the weekend, they’ll do so with 38 wins under their belt and momentum crackling like electricity. In a season filled with expectations, Thursday’s win wasn’t just a bounce back—it was a statement.

