Yankees’ 3rd base position battle implodes after one week

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees’ ongoing competition for the starting third base job took another hit over the weekend, and the situation is quickly unraveling.

DJ LeMahieu made his long-awaited spring debut on Saturday, but after just two at-bats, he tweaked his calf, which will likely sideline him for weeks. For a player who has already seen significant regression over the past two seasons, this latest setback raises serious questions about his future role with the team.

LeMahieu’s Future in Jeopardy

LeMahieu’s contract runs through the 2026 season, but with his declining production and now another injury to deal with, the Yankees may have to make a tough decision.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

They could place him on the injured list and buy some time to evaluate their internal options, or, in a more drastic move, they might consider designating him for assignment and eating the remainder of his deal. That would be a tough pill to swallow financially, but with the team needing every available roster spot to compete at a high level, it might be a discussion worth having.

The Internal Candidates

With LeMahieu on the sidelines for the foreseeable future, Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the last men standing in the race for the hot corner. Peraza is off to a stronger start this spring, hitting .333/.400/.333 with a 107 wRC+ over his first four games. He has yet to strike out, which is a promising sign given his history of struggles at the plate. His defensive play has been sharp as well, giving him a real chance to claim the job.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Cabrera, on the other hand, has played the same number of games but is hitting just .167/.167/.417 with a single home run and RBI. While his defensive versatility is valuable, he hasn’t done much to prove he can be an everyday starter. At this point, his best fit remains in a utility role, where he can move around the diamond as needed.

Do the Yankees Need to Look Outside the Organization?

Even if Peraza wins the job outright, his offensive inconsistency remains a major concern. He has no minor league options left, meaning if he struggles early in the season, the Yankees could be forced to make a difficult decision on his future. If the bat doesn’t come around, they might have no choice but to explore the trade market for a more stable option at third base.

For now, general manager Brian Cashman doesn’t seem eager to make a move, but if Peraza falters and Cabrera doesn’t take a step forward, the Yankees might not have much of a choice. The hope was that this position battle would bring clarity to the infield, but with LeMahieu’s injury and no clear standout performer, the Yankees could be facing a revolving door at third base to start the season.