Yankees’ 3rd base battle might already be decided

It appears the Yankees have all but made their decision at third base to open the 2025 season. According to Erik Boland of Newsday Sports, Oswaldo Cabrera is expected to be the starter at the hot corner, a move that prioritizes stability over upside.

Manager Aaron Boone has known Cabrera for years, with the 26-year-old serving as the Yankees’ go-to utility man, bouncing between the infield and outfield whenever needed. Now, he may finally have a set role.

A Dependable, If Unspectacular, Bat

Cabrera played in 109 games last season, slashing .247/.296/.365 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs. His 88 wRC+ put him 12% below league average offensively, but his switch-hitting ability gives him some versatility at the plate. While he’s not known for power, Cabrera has a knack for putting the ball in play, keeping his strikeout rate to a respectable 19.3% last season.

So far in spring training, he hasn’t exactly lit up the box score, but he’s showing encouraging signs. Over 15 plate appearances, he has a 6.9% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate, suggesting he’s seeing the ball well and making contact.

The issue? His ground ball rate sits at 66.7% this spring—well above his 44% average over the past two seasons. If he can start lifting the ball more, he has a real shot at being a league-average hitter, which is all the Yankees need from their third baseman.

Defense Wins Out

If Cabrera is getting the nod, it’s likely because of his glove. He’s already proven himself defensively across multiple positions, but third base has become his most reliable spot. Over 566.1 innings at third last season, he posted seven defensive runs saved and one out above average, along with a solid .970 fielding percentage.

The Yankees know exactly what they have in Cabrera: a player who isn’t flashy but gets the job done. Despite Oswald Peraza having a stronger offensive spring, the Yankees seem to value familiarity and trust Cabrera’s consistency over the unknowns that come with Peraza.

The Safe Play, For Now

Unless the Yankees swing a last-minute trade before Opening Day, Cabrera seems locked in as the starter. He won’t be an offensive powerhouse, but his ability to put the ball in play, play strong defense, and provide versatility is enough to earn Boone’s trust. The real question is whether he can hold onto the job all season—or if the Yankees will eventually have to look for an upgrade.