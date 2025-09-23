Yankees 3, White Sox 2: Good news and bad news as Bombers punch their ticket to the playoffs with walk-off win

The New York Yankees were a single out from heartbreak on Tuesday night. Down to their last breath against the Chicago White Sox, Anthony Volpe slid across home on a wild pitch to tie the game before Jose Caballero delivered the decisive blow with a walk-off single that sent Aaron Judge home for a 3-2 victory.

That one swing not only locked the Yankees into the postseason but also pulled them within a single game of the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East standings after Toronto stumbled against Boston. What felt like a crushing loss waiting to happen turned into one of the most dramatic wins of the season, the kind of night Yankee Stadium hasn’t buzzed like in years.

Caballero rises to the moment

For much of the evening, the Yankees’ offense was the story for all the wrong reasons. Eleven runners left stranded, wasted chances in nearly every inning, and a mounting sense that the White Sox might just sneak out of the Bronx with a spoiler’s win.

Then came the ninth. Volpe and Austin Wells, both under the microscope this year for inconsistent bats, opened the frame with singles that lit a spark. But just as quickly, Trent Grisham’s double play seemed to douse it.

That’s when the Yankees showed the kind of resilience that defines October teams. Judge drew an intentional walk, Cody Bellinger worked a free pass, and with two outs, disaster struck Chicago. A 3-2 pitch sailed past the catcher, and Volpe charged home with the tying run. Moments later, Caballero floated a soft fly ball into center that no one could quite reach. Judge was off at contact, and by the time the throw arrived, the Yankees’ captain was already pumping his fist across the plate.

Caballero, who hasn’t always been in the spotlight on this roster full of stars, became the hero on a night when the Yankees needed someone unexpected to step up.

Luis Gil holds his ground

Lost in the chaos of the ninth was another solid outing from Luis Gil. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year looked sharp through five innings, mixing his fastball and slider to keep Chicago hitters off balance.

The lone mistake came in the sixth, when Colson Montgomery, one of the White Sox’s most hyped prospects, crushed a two-run homer that briefly flipped the game. Gil regrouped to finish the inning, leaving with a line of six innings, four hits, two runs, two walks, and three strikeouts. His ERA now sits at 3.29, a testament to his steadiness across a long season.

On another night, Gil might have been saddled with a tough-luck loss. Instead, his teammates erased the damage and preserved a start that deserved better.

Wasted chances nearly cost them

Wells’ RBI double in the second inning, scoring Jazz Chisholm Jr., was the only offense New York could muster until the dramatic rally. The Yankees scattered 11 hits and drew seven walks but pushed across just three runs, a glaring inefficiency that almost turned a celebration into a stomach punch.

It’s a reminder that while this team is postseason-bound, the little details matter even more in October. Base runners stranded in September become season-ending regrets in October. Tuesday’s miracle win was thrilling, but it can’t become a habit to wait until the last strike to deliver.

A week that will define the season

For the Yankees, this wasn’t just about clinching a playoff berth—it was about keeping the heat on Toronto. With the AL East still very much up for grabs, every inning of this final stretch carries weight.

The victory felt like a stolen game, one the White Sox will stew over, but one that might propel the Yankees into their biggest week of the season. Baseball seasons are marathons, but sometimes one wild sprint—like Judge racing home on Caballero’s single—can change the pace of the entire race.