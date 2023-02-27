Yankees: 3 prospects who are showing out during Spring Training

Feb 26, 2023; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Elijah Dunham (92) dives to catch a line drive in the third inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees walked away with two wins in a split-squad doubleheader. In Game 1, they emerged victorious 7–0, riding another fantastic Gleyber Torres performance to victory. However, I would be remiss not to mention the two innings of perfection Clarke Schmidt put together, striking out five batters.

However, some of the team’s prospects rose to the occasion, showcasing quality and poise over the first few games of spring training.

Three prospects who are showing out for the Yankees:

1.) Anthony Volpe

For those who didn’t get to see Anthony Volpe against the Toronto Blue Jays in the team’s 9–5 win, he was excellent. Volpe recorded two hits, including a double and single, stealing two bags and driving in a run in the process.

Defensively, he was smooth and calculated, but his offensive metrics stood out. His aggressive baserunning allowed him to score on a Willie Calhoun double play ground-out, but his IQ on the base paths really shined through.

Volpe has the contact-hitting qualities to get on base regularly but then steal two bases and find his way to put runs on the board. If he can continue playing the same way for the rest of spring training, keeping him down at the triple-A level will be incredibly difficult.

2.) Andres Chaparro

Another Yankee prospect to showcase his talent was Andrea Chaparro. Chaparro started at first base, tallying two hits and two RBIs, which included an absolute bomb in the 6th inning to left centerfield. Chaparro has incredible power to his bat and is quite athletic for a player of his size.

Given Chaparro’s hitting qualities, he could serve as the team’s backup first baseman or DH at times this upcoming season.

3.) Elijah Dunham

Many are excited about the elevation of Elijah Dunham, who is expected to start the season in Triple-A. Dunham tallied two hits and a walk in the win over Toronto. However, the young outfielder also put together a stellar diving catch in right field.

Dunham is not only a talented defensive player with solid range, but he has an excellent lefty bat that fits perfectly in Yankee Stadium. The 24-year-old played 110 games last season in Double-A, hitting .248 with a .348 OBP, 17 homers, 63 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Yankees give Dunham plenty of spring training action, hoping he can continue as development and potentially reach the MLB within the next year or so.