Yankees: 3 players who could save the 2025 season

The Yankees are heading into the 2025 season with a dark cloud already looming over them. Losing Gerrit Cole for the year to Tommy John surgery, Giancarlo Stanton’s status uncertain, and Luis Gil shelved for at least three months, the team has already taken some major blows before Opening Day even arrives.

Of course, Aaron Judge will be the face of the team’s success, but the Yankees brought in a few new faces this offseason who could make a serious impact. If things break right, these three players might just be the key to keeping the Yankees afloat and making a deep playoff push.

Cody Bellinger: The Yankee Dream Finally Realized

Bellinger has been eyeing the Yankees for years, and now that he’s finally in pinstripes, he looks like a man on a mission. The 29-year-old has been on fire in spring training, hitting .500/.519/.846 over 10 games with two homers, three RBIs, and an absurd 251 wRC+.

It’s hard to get too carried away with spring training stats, but Bellinger is looking confident and locked in at the plate. While no one expects him to replace Juan Soto’s offensive output, he does offer significantly better defense in the outfield. If he can get anywhere close to his 2023 numbers with the Cubs—where he hit .306/.356/.525 with 26 homers and 97 RBIs—the Yankees will have landed themselves an all-around difference-maker.

Paul Goldschmidt: A Veteran Presence at First Base

The Yankees took a low-risk gamble on the 37-year-old Goldschmidt, signing him to a one-year, $12.5 million deal. While his best days are likely behind him, he’s still a better option than Anthony Rizzo, both offensively and defensively.

This spring, Goldschmidt has been warming up, hitting .259/.286/.556 with two homers and six RBIs. His bat has started to come alive over the past few games, which is a positive sign heading into the regular season. Even if he’s just slightly above average at the plate, his defensive ability at first base will be a major upgrade over what the Yankees had last season.

Max Fried: The New Ace of the Staff

The Yankees didn’t envision Fried stepping in as their ace this soon, but with Cole out for the year, that’s exactly what’s happening. The 31-year-old lefty, who signed a massive $218 million deal this offseason, now carries the weight of the rotation on his shoulders.

Fried was excellent last season, posting a 3.25 ERA over 174.1 innings with a 72.5% left-on-base rate and a 58.8% ground-ball rate. He keeps the ball on the ground, prevents runs, and is one of the best left-handed starters in the game.

He’s only made one spring start, recording a 7.71 ERA over 2.1 innings, but the small sample size doesn’t mean much. What’s important is that he’s healthy and ready to go when the games start to count. The Yankees desperately need him to perform at an elite level to fill the massive void left by Cole’s absence.

A New Trio Looking to Keep the Yankees Afloat

While the Yankees’ season has already been riddled with injuries and question marks, they still have the talent to compete. Bellinger, Goldschmidt, and Fried represent three major additions who could be the difference between a lost season and a legitimate playoff push. Now, they just need them to perform when it matters most.