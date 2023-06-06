Yankees: 3 players return and 4 players hit the injured list

Apr 4, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) singles during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees seem to be perpetually grappling with injuries. Despite recently welcoming back three key players from the injured list, they promptly saw another four sidelined, underscoring the team’s ongoing durability issues.

Fresh from their three-game series victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Yankees are now gearing up to face the Chicago White Sox in the Bronx. However, they will have to do so without a few pivotal members of their roster.

The Yankees recently regained the services of the following players:

Giancarlo Stanton:

The return of power hitter Giancarlo Stanton undoubtedly bolsters the batting lineup. However, at 33 years old and with a significant injury history, the Yankees can’t expect him to be an everyday player. Nevertheless, in his 15 games this season, he’s been productive, batting .271 with a .306 on-base percentage (OBP), and delivering five home runs and 12 RBIs. The Yankees will likely be cautious about Stanton’s defensive duties for the rest of the season, focusing on keeping his bat in the lineup.

Tommy Kahnle:

It remains a mystery as to why General Manager Brian Cashman committed $11.5 million to Tommy Kahnle over two years. Kahnle had only pitched 13.2 innings across the last three seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery. However, in his first game action of the season, Kahnle tossed a scoreless inning against the Dodgers. Despite the puzzlement around his contract, Kahnle is a decent bullpen addition.

Josh Donaldson:

Donaldson made a triumphant return to the lineup, hammering two home runs and tallying three RBIs. In his seven games this year, he’s batting .167 with a .200 OBP, and has knocked in three home runs and four RBIs. However, considering his recent performance dip and lack of playing time, investing hopes in Donaldson might be premature.

The Yankees have placed four players on the injured list:

Greg Allen:

Recently acquired from the Boston Red Sox, outfielder Greg Allen, 30, suffered a hip flexor strain that necessitated a move to the injured list. Allen was batting .214 with a .313 OBP in his 10 games, during which he scored five runs.

Harrison Bader:

The outfield takes a hit with the loss of Harrison Bader to a hamstring injury. Bader, 29, was batting .267 with a .295 OBP, including six home runs and 19 RBIs in 26 games. Known as one of the premier defensive centerfielders, Bader has recently shown unexpected power at the plate.

Nestor Cortes:

Given the recurring shoulder issue that Nestor Cortes has been managing, it was somewhat inevitable that he would land on the injured list. With a 5.16 ERA over 59.1 innings this season, it’s essential that Cortes gets ample time to recover and return to peak condition.

Ryan Weber:

Ryan Weber, a surprising standout in the bullpen this season, was derailed by a right forearm strain. Prior to the injury, Weber had posted an impressive 3.14 ERA across 14.1 innings, steadily carving out a more significant role for himself on the team.