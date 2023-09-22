Yankees: 3 Pitchers that must be re-signed this offseason

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 MLB Season has not gone to plan for the New York Yankees. With the moves that the organization has made lately, it seems like the team’s attention is focused on the future.

In the remaining games of the season, the Yankees are deciding who will and who will not be retained for the future. The team is keeping an especially close eye on the pitching, as that has been a complete mess for the Yankees this season. However, there are a few pitchers on the team that the Bombers need to consider re-signing to a new contract.

Re-signing Clark Schmidt is a no-brainer

Clarke Schmidt is a 100% must-re-sign for the Yankees as he has been the second-best pitcher on the team this season. He is eligible for arbitration, but it is better to be safe than sorry with Schmidt.

The Yankees would make a tremendous mistake if they let Schmidt go. After all, he was the hidden gem on this starting rotation and has turned into the second-best starting pitcher on the roster. With the likely turnover the pitching rotation is going to have, keeping Schmidt is an easy choice to make.

The Yankees need to retain this reliable pitcher

Out of all the relief pitchers that are free agents, Kenyan Middleton should be in consideration to be brought back. He may not be the greatest pitcher in the bullpen, but he is a reliable pitcher.

In 11 games, Middleton has a 2-2 record, a 3.08 ERA, 64 strikeouts, 1.208 WHIP, and 1.1 WAR. Additionally, the Yankees did acquire Middleton during the trade deadline they may want to give him another year as it is clear Cashman sees potential in him.

Despite his regression, Luis Severino should be retained

Luis Severino has suffered massive levels of regression this season. However, his next contract will not be as expensive as it previously was due to the downseason.

With the Yankees aiming to get younger, they are going to need one veteran to help guide and teach the youth of this team. Severino can be that guy and the Yankees would be smart to bring him back. There is still a chance that Severino could rebound next season and prove that he has plenty left in the tank.