Yankees 3, Orioles 2: Good news and bad news from regular season finale

The New York Yankees took care of business on Sunday afternoon, edging the Baltimore Orioles 3–2, but the victory wasn’t enough to capture the American League East crown. Toronto’s decisive 13–4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays sealed the division, meaning the Yankees will open their postseason journey in the Wild Card round against the Boston Red Sox.

It’s not the outcome they wanted, but if Sunday proved anything, it’s that this team has emerging weapons ready to take on October.

Ben Rice delivers a statement performance

The star of the day was Ben Rice, who has gone from a promising young utility man to a legitimate difference-maker. Rice blasted two home runs and drove in two runs, single-handedly powering the Yankees’ offense when they needed it most.

It was the latest reminder of how far Rice has come this season. His patient approach, improving defense, and growing confidence at the plate have transformed him into one of the most reliable bats in the lineup. In a year defined by injuries and inconsistency from key players, Rice’s rise has been as important as any late-season addition.

Heading into the Wild Card, his ability to lengthen the lineup could be the type of X-factor that determines how deep the Yankees go.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Jazz Chisholm’s injury forces lineup shuffle

Not everything from the weekend came as good news. Jazz Chisholm left Saturday’s contest after being struck on the forearm by a pitch, and while scans came back clean, the Yankees are taking precautions. That meant Jose Caballero started at second base against Baltimore, with Anthony Volpe sliding back to shortstop.

It also means the Yankees face a looming decision ahead of the Wild Card matchup. Do they roll with Volpe, who battled through a partial labrum tear all season and still managed to play 153 games, or lean on Caballero, who has been consistent since arriving at the trade deadline? Caballero’s defense and speed add a different dimension, but Volpe’s postseason experience from last year might keep him in the lineup.

Pitching staff showing October readiness

Luis Gil got the start and gave the Yankees what they needed — five innings of two-run ball, both runs coming on solo homers. More importantly, the bullpen backed him up with another dominant performance.

After early-season volatility, the relief corps has turned into one of the Yankees’ biggest strengths down the stretch. With high-leverage arms trending upward at the perfect time, manager Aaron Boone has the luxury of matching up aggressively in the late innings come October.

Regular-season standouts worth noting

Even though the Yankees fell just short of a division title, several individual performances stand out as anchors of the 2025 campaign.

Aaron Judge once again put up MVP-caliber numbers, finishing with a .331 batting average and 53 home runs. Newly-signed ace Max Fried delivered on every bit of his contract, posting a 2.86 ERA with 19 wins. And despite battling through injury, Volpe’s durability was unmatched, suiting up for 153 games, the most on the roster.

Wild Card stage set

The Yankees’ margin for error is gone. Instead of resting with a first-round bye, they now find themselves in a winner-take-all scenario against their archrival, the Red Sox.

If there’s any silver lining, it’s that their young core — led by Rice — seems ready for the spotlight. The road to a championship just got harder, but the Yankees still have the talent and momentum to make noise when it matters most.