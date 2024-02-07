Yankees: 3 non-roster invites who could crack the 40-man

Aug 3, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Greg Allen (22) slaps hands with first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With spring training just around the bend, the Yankees are starting to iron out what their 40-man roster will look like for the 2024 season. Of course, the veterans are in place, and the front office is still adding a few pieces along the way, with the recent bullpen acquisition of Caleb Ferguson from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, the team announced their non-roster invites to spring training on Tuesday morning, which included several promising prospects and a few veterans with upside, if not providing strategic skills.

Three Yankees Non-Roster Invites Who Could Crack the 40-Man

1.) Will Warren

Right off the bat, young pitching prospect Will Warren stands a great chance to land on the 40-man, whether it be supporting out of the bullpen or as a spot starter if the team needs any help.

The 24-year-old tossed 29.1 innings in Double-A last season and 99.2 in Triple-A. With Scranton, he hosted a 3.61 ERA, 9.93 strikeouts per nine, a 74.6% left-on-base rate, and a 52.7% ground ball rate. He struggled against left-handed batters, but Warren has been working diligently to improve his pitch mix and attack lefties with more aggression.

Warren has tremendous stuff, including a two-seam fastball, four-seamer, and a nasty slider in the mid-80s. He also has a change-up and cutter that has continued to develop. His cutter is an important pitch against left-handed batters and one that will continue to become a part of his game plan.

There’s no doubt he has legitimate upside as a starter in the MLB, and with the Yankees’ rotation a bit thin, expect Warren to get his first opportunity in the bigs, showcasing what he can do after putting together some strong performances in Triple-A.

2.) Greg Allen

It is always important to have depth at your disposal, and veteran outfielder Greg Allen has spent plenty of time with the Yankees and in the MLB.

Now 30 years old, Allen has played 304 major league games, including 22 with the Yankees last season, hitting .217/.333/.478. However, his primary skill set is his speed, running the bases at a high level and contributing defensively when called upon.

Allen can play all three outfield positions and has a serviceable bat. Some recall his 2021 season with the Yankees, playing 15 games and hitting .270/.417/.432. He can step in and make an impact, but the Yankees likely won’t need his services after reinforcing the outfield this off-season.

However, it is never a bad idea to have an elite pinch runner to support late-game strategy, especially in extra innings.

3.) Nick Burdi

The Yankees are intrigued by the idea of veteran Nick Burdi potentially making the roster.

Now 31 years old, Burdi tossed just three innings in 2023 with the Chicago Cubs. He’s been rehabilitating for several seasons, fighting back from multiple Tommy John surgeries. He managed to pitch 19.2 innings with Chicago’s Triple-A affiliate, hosting a 3.20 ERA.

Newest Chicago Cub: Nick Burdi. 29 in the Padres’ system. Welcome to the club! pic.twitter.com/vo89mHLH9v — Steven (@GoCubs49) December 7, 2022

Burdi is known for his velocity, touching 98 mph on average with his fastball over a small sample size in the majors last year.

If Burdi can regain his consistency and support the Yankees’ bullpen, he has a decent chance of cracking the roster. He’s only pitched 15.1 innings of professional ball, but he’s reached 101 mph at peak velocity, which is unique and something coach Matt Blake could utilize strategically. Considering his 15.85 strikeouts per nine, the Yankees won’t find many pitchers with that type of stuff; he’s just an injury liability.