Yankees 3, Mariners 2: Good news and bad news as Bombers earn come-from-behind win and take series

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

In the heart of hostile territory, beneath Seattle’s thunderous skies, the New York Yankees clawed their way to a signature win.

It wasn’t pretty, and it wasn’t easy—nothing about this game felt routine. But sometimes, the most memorable victories come wrapped in grit rather than glamor.

Facing the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners on their home turf, the Yankees didn’t just compete—they conquered.

With a 3-2 victory on Wednesday, they secured a hard-earned series win, taking two of three games and sending a quiet message: this team knows how to fight.

Will Warren dazzles again as confidence grows

Every once in a while, a young pitcher finds himself mid-season, discovering poise in the pressure. Will Warren is living that story now.

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off the best start of his career, the rookie right-hander didn’t blink against the Mariners lineup. Over five gritty innings, Warren allowed just two earned runs—both on a Julio Rodriguez double—and fanned nine batters while walking only one.

9 K Day for Will ??#RepBX pic.twitter.com/LdH8zYgMST — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 14, 2025

What makes it more impressive? Just two starts ago, his ERA hovered near 6.00. It now sits at a far more respectable 4.61. That kind of turnaround doesn’t happen without belief, and Warren clearly believes.

Think of Warren like a sculptor gradually chiseling away at a block of doubt—each start, a strikeout, a step closer to revealing the pitcher he’s meant to be.

Bullpen passes high-leverage test

Warren’s brilliance came with a catch—he didn’t go deep. With the bullpen already taxed from Tuesday’s extra-inning affair, Wednesday could’ve easily unraveled.

Instead, it became a showcase of resilience.

Tyler Matzek, Ian Hamilton, Fernando Cruz, and Luke Weaver combined for four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out six. Weaver, in particular, was electric with three punchouts in his frame.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

This wasn’t just a bullpen appearance—it was a masterclass in clutch execution. The group desperately needs Thursday’s off day, but for now, their shoulders carry the weight of this series win.

Boone’s instincts shine with game-changing substitutions

For all the heat Yankees manager Aaron Boone catches, Wednesday was a reminder of how impactful smart managing can be.

When Mariners starter Luis Castillo exited to start the seventh and left-hander Gabe Speier took the mound, Boone made a smart call—he sent in Paul Goldschmidt as a pinch-hitter.

Goldschmidt didn’t waste a moment, belting a game-tying home run to pull the Yankees even.

Then, in the eighth, Aaron Judge—baseball’s heavyweight slugger—delivered the final blow, launching a go-ahead homer that proved to be the difference. That one swing felt like thunder cracking through a tense Seattle night.

ALL RISE



Aaron Judge regains the Major League home run lead with No. 15! pic.twitter.com/yQX0Yt3Bn3 — MLB (@MLB) May 14, 2025

Boone trusted his guys. His guys delivered.

No banners flew. No champagne bottles popped. But for a team still shaping its identity, Wednesday’s win was something special—a game forged in tension, won with heart.

