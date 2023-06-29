Yankees: 3 bats heating up to help supplement loss of Aaron Judge

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Even as the New York Yankees reveled in Domingo German’s Perfect Game on Wednesday night, an equally significant event was the team’s 11-run offensive burst on 11 hits.

The Yankees, in desperate need of an offensive rejuvenation, scored seven or more runs for only the second time since May 30.

The Struggle to Supplement Judge’s Absence

With Aaron Judge’s return still weeks away, the task of compensating for his absence has proven challenging. High-priced veterans have stumbled, but a few are showing signs of revival, helping to bolster the run count and alleviate the pressure on the Yankees’ pitching rotation. Here are three bats that are showing promising signs:

1. Anthony Volpe: The Rookie’s Rising Form

Rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe has been stepping up amidst the team’s offensive shortage. Despite a current average of .208 with a .285 OBP, Volpe has launched 10 homers, delivered 28 RBIs, and stolen 16 bases. His wRC+ stands at 83 and continues to climb toward the league average. With half a season still to play, this 22-year-old rookie is well-positioned for a strong comeback.

Over the past 15 days, Volpe has been hitting .314 with a .415 OBP, including a .900 OPS, one homer, two stolen bases, and a .486 slugging percentage. In the past week alone, his performance has been remarkable, hitting .412 with a .500 OBP and a 1.029 OPS.

2. Giancarlo Stanton: Signs of Recovery

Veteran Giancarlo Stanton still has a long road to recovery before reaching career-average numbers, but recent performances suggest progress. Stanton’s performance in Wednesday’s game was encouraging, with a solo homer, two hits, and three RBIs to his credit.

The critical factor with Stanton is maintaining health and rhythm. Previous disruptions have knocked him off course, and only consistent play will restore his confidence and improve swing decision-making.

3. Harrison Bader: A Balanced Contribution

Outfielder Harrison Bader, celebrated for his defensive skills, has made valuable contributions to the team’s offense. He currently holds a .252 average with a .274 OBP, six homers, 21 RBIs, and seven stolen bases. His 99 wRC+ signifies an average league offensive player, but he’s had four hits in his last three games, suggesting an upturn in form.

Following his recovery from a hamstring injury, Bader’s June statistics have been below par, with a .207 average and a .207 OBP. Injuries have disrupted the performance of several Yankees, but there is ample time for a course correction.

An Optimistic Future

A morale-boosting performance against the struggling Oakland Athletics may be precisely what the Yankees need to regain confidence. With several promising performances, the team’s offense shows signs of resurgence, a welcome sight as they wait for the return of their star player, Aaron Judge.