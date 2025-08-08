Yankees 3, Astros 5: Good news and bad news following yet another Devin Williams meltdown

Every game now feels like the New York Yankees are standing on a cliff edge, and Friday night, Aaron Boone gave them a push.

The Yankees, fighting desperately to keep postseason hopes alive, saw their chances take another blow in a gut-wrenching 5-3 extra-inning loss to the Houston Astros.

It wasn’t just another defeat — it was another instance of Boone making a questionable decision with his bullpen management.

Struggling reliever Devin Williams was once again handed the ball in a pivotal moment, and once again, the results were disastrous.

A Costly Decision at the Worst Possible Time

Williams, who has looked like a shell of his former self for weeks, was thrown into a tie game in the tenth inning. Facing dangerous hitters like Carlos Correa, Christian Walker, and Yeiner Diaz, he never stood a chance.

The move was baffling. Williams owns a 5.73 ERA this season and a staggering 10.80 ERA over his last seven games. He has allowed runs in each of his last five appearances.

For a team clawing for October, that’s the baseball equivalent of handing your car keys to someone who’s been drinking all day.

How Boone’s Options Were Wasted

Boone could have turned to Tim Hill, barely used in August, or Mark Leiter Jr., who wasn’t overworked. Maybe even Brent Headrick, or he could have squeezed another inning from Luke Weaver.

David Bednar’s heavy workload Wednesday made him a risky option, but other arms like Yerry De Los Santos or Camilo Doval could have been held back for these late, high-pressure moments.

Instead, Williams — who should be in low-leverage situations at best — was tasked with protecting the Yankees’ postseason lifeline. Predictably, that lifeline frayed quickly.

Williams’ Night Unravels

Williams entered and immediately advanced the ghost runner Jose Altuve to third with a wild pitch.

Correa then drove him in with a single to give Houston the lead. While the changeup Correa hit was low and away, Williams’ inability to command his fastball made him predictable, and the infielder was sitting on that change.

Two outs later, Williams was just one pitch from limiting the damage — until he left a changeup over the heart of the plate to Taylor Trammell.

That ball didn’t just clear the fence; it all but cleared the Yankees’ chances for the night.

Altuve’s Familiar Torment

If there’s one name that still gives Yankees fans nightmares, it’s Jose Altuve. The Astros second baseman wasted no time Friday, belting his 20th home run in the first inning to give Houston a 2-0 lead.

And, of course, he was the one crossing home plate to score the go-ahead run in the tenth.

Altuve isn’t just a thorn in the Yankees’ side — he’s the whole rosebush.

Missed Opportunity in the Sixth

The Yankees did show life in the sixth, tying the game against Astros starter Hunter Brown. RBI singles from Ben Rice and Aaron Judge breathed life into the Bronx crowd, giving the Bombers a golden chance to seize momentum.

But with runners on base and just one out, they failed to cash in the go-ahead run. That missed chance lingered over the rest of the game like a storm cloud, waiting to burst in the tenth.

Now, the Yankees find themselves seven games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL East lead and clinging to a half-game Wild Card advantage over the Guardians.

Every loss like this doesn’t just sting — it leaves a bruise that might not heal in time.

The Yankees are putting themselves in very dangerous territory.

