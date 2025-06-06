Yankees’ $25 million investment has risen from the dead

The New York Yankees took a calculated risk when they traded for Cody Bellinger this offseason, banking on a bounce-back bat with major upside.

Early on, that gamble looked like a miss. Bellinger opened the season ice-cold, often looking out of sync at the plate.

But now, the tide is starting to turn — and fast. Thursday night’s win over the Guardians was another flash of brilliance.

Bellinger drove in three runs, crushed a home run, and notched two hits in a 4–0 win that felt like a statement.

His overall numbers have improved to a .257 average with a .331 OBP and .456 slugging percentage — and he’s trending up.

Bellinger’s profile is rounding into form

While Bellinger’s early-season numbers were underwhelming, his underlying metrics quietly told a more encouraging story.

He ranks above average in whiff rate, strikeout rate, and walk percentage — proof that his plate discipline never abandoned him.

The bat speed was there, the approach looked sound, but the results just hadn’t caught up — until recently.

Now that the hits are falling, Bellinger is beginning to resemble the player who powered through opposing rotations in 2023.

With nine home runs on the year, he’s on pace for over 25 — a number that would rival last year’s breakout.

The glove has never left the conversation

Even when the bat was quiet, Bellinger still made his presence felt with elite outfield defense and a cannon arm.

He’s posted four outs above average and ranks in the 91st percentile for arm strength — a rare mix of skillsets.

For a team that values run prevention as much as run production, Bellinger’s all-around game has been a stabilizing force.

Whether patrolling center or shifting to a corner, he’s kept runs off the board with plays that don’t show up in the box score.

It’s why the Yankees were so patient — because when his bat catches up, you suddenly have a potential game-changer.

What the future holds after 2025

Bellinger has a player option for the 2026 season, but don’t expect him to use it if this pace continues.

The Yankees likely know that too — and it might even work in their favor when the offseason rolls around.

If Bellinger walks, New York could pursue a long-term option like Kyle Tucker, who’s putting together an MVP-level season.

Tucker would cost more but fit the timeline of the Yankees’ young core while offering both power and consistency.

Still, Bellinger turning in a monster year before testing free agency would be a best-case scenario for all parties.

He’s flashing the kind of impact that wins games

The Yankees don’t need Bellinger to carry them — but when he’s clicking, he’s the kind of player who can.

One swing can shift the tone of an entire game, and that’s exactly what he showed Thursday against Cleveland.

He’s not just heating up — he’s becoming a threat again, and it’s happening at exactly the right time.

For a team with championship expectations, that kind of surge could be the thing that separates contender from pretender.

