Yankees’ $218 million investment turned out to be a stroke of genius

The New York Yankees knew Max Fried needed to step up with Gerrit Cole sidelined — but nobody expected him to be this dominant.

Handing Fried a six-year, $218 million deal last winter wasn’t cheap, but it may already be paying for itself.

While the Yankees have cooled off in recent weeks, Fried has heated up — keeping them afloat with ace-level consistency.

Fried is the stopper the Yankees desperately needed

In a rotation full of question marks, Max Fried has become the guy who stops the bleeding every fifth day.

He currently boasts a 1.92 ERA over 108 innings with 104 strikeouts, posting a 0.94 WHIP and elite command metrics.

Fried ranks in the 91st percentile in walk rate and maintains a 53.8% ground-ball rate — the perfect mix for Yankee Stadium.

He’s not just keeping runners off the bases; he’s doing it efficiently and with minimal damage when contact happens.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

The pitch mix is devastating — and perfectly balanced

Fried’s cutter is holding opponents to a .186 batting average, while his sinker sits at a respectable .233 mark.

Even his fourth-most used pitch, the fastball, is generating a jaw-dropping .137 batting average against.

That kind of depth in his arsenal makes it feel like he’s pitching with a cheat code, especially when he’s ahead in the count.

He doesn’t overpower hitters, but he drowns them in weak contact and chases.

Wednesday night was another masterclass

Against the Cincinnati Reds, Fried fired seven innings of shutout ball, allowing just four hits and striking out seven.

It was another reminder of why the Yankees paid up for him — and why he’s leading the Cy Young race in the AL.

Every time the Yankees have needed a response, Fried has answered with calm, command, and results.

That win helped cool off a turbulent 10-game stretch that saw the Yankees lose six and watch their lead shrink.

The Yankees need him more than ever right now

The team now sits at 46–34, holding just a one-game lead over the surging Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

Two weeks ago, that lead looked secure. Now, it’s evaporated — and the Yankees are feeling pressure mount fast.

Next up is a three-game set against the struggling Oakland Athletics, and the Yankees must capitalize.

With the offense sputtering and the bullpen spotty, Fried gives them exactly what they’re missing: stability and star power.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The deal looks better with every start

Losing Gerrit Cole to Tommy John could’ve sunk the Yankees’ season — but Fried has prevented that nightmare scenario.

The $218 million contract was viewed as a gamble for a 31-year-old, but it’s quickly becoming one of the league’s best signings.

Every great team needs an anchor when things get rough, and Fried is doing exactly that for a team still finding its rhythm.