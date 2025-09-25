Yankees’ 2026 Opening Day reportedly set to be streamed on Netflix

Major League Baseball has found another home for games during the 2026 season, as the Yankees and Giants 2026 season opener will be the first game streamed on Netflix according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

The online streaming platform has streamed NFL games before, dabbling in the pro sports broadcasting side before going to Major League Baseball.

Amazon Prime began streaming MLB games, as did Apple TV, and now Netflix will throw themselves in the mix with the San Francisco Giants home opener next March.

The Yankees will be on the road for this game, and YES Network obviously remains as the main platform for streaming the team’s games.

Netflix’s Inaugral MLB Broadcast to Feature the Yankees and Giants

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Opening Day 2026 will feature the Yankees playing in San Francisco against the Giants a day before the other 28 teams will open their season.

Netflix will be the home of that Opening Day matchup featuring two of the game’s most historic teams, as Netflix is slated to gain more events including the Home Run Derby according to The Athletic.

This is part of a three-year agreement beginning in 2026, and with ESPN no longer doing baseball, there are some more announcements regarding deals that will be announced soon.

New York is slated to open their 2026 season on March 25th with an off-day on March 26th, marking the second time in three years where the Yankees and Giants have played their first series of the season against each other.