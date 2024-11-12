Yankees’ 2025 Offseason Blueprint: Balancing Star Power, Smart Spending, and Championship Aspirations

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As the New York Yankees enter the 2025 offseason, they find themselves at a critical juncture. With several key players departing and new opportunities opening up, general manager Brian Cashman faces a delicate balancing act—strengthening the team for another championship run while managing long-term financial commitments.

Declining Anthony Rizzo’s $17 million club option has created valuable flexibility, allowing the Yankees to explore targeted free-agent signings and focus on retaining superstar Juan Soto. Here’s how the Yankees can optimize their roster, add talent, and make savvy financial moves to stay atop the American League.

Maximizing Financial Flexibility: Moving on from Rizzo

Anthony Rizzo’s leadership and veteran presence were integral to the Yankees, but his on-field performance in 2024 signaled a decline. With age and injuries limiting him to a .228/.301/.335 line across 92 games, the Yankees opted to decline his $17 million club option. This move opens up critical financial resources that can be reinvested in younger and more productive players, setting the stage for a strategic offseason.

Pursuing Christian Walker: A Reliable Bat and Stellar Glove

Among the Yankees’ top targets this offseason is Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker. At 33 years old, Walker remains one of the most consistent power hitters and elite defenders at his position. In 2024, he slashed .251/.335/.468, hitting 26 home runs and driving in 84 runs, while showcasing an impressive 119 wRC+. His defensive contributions, highlighted by a .998 fielding percentage and seven defensive runs saved, make him a significant upgrade at first base.

Signing Walker would offer both offensive consistency and defensive reliability at a reasonable cost. The Yankees could secure him on a three-year, $60 million deal with a potential opt-out after the second season, giving them flexibility while reinforcing their lineup. His power-hitting profile, particularly in Yankee Stadium, where projections suggest he could match or exceed his home run totals, makes him an excellent fit.

Retaining Juan Soto: Navigating a Mega-Deal

Retaining superstar outfielder Juan Soto remains the Yankees’ top priority. Soto’s expected contract—potentially ranging from $600 million to $700 million over 14 years—poses a massive financial commitment. However, his unparalleled offensive talent, marketability, and durability justify the investment. The Yankees have positioned themselves to absorb the increase from his current $31 million arbitration-year salary to a potential $45-50 million annual deal, thanks in part to cost-saving moves like declining Rizzo’s option.

While locking down Soto is critical for long-term success, the Yankees are aware of the competitive market, particularly with the Mets and other teams interested. Should Soto depart, a multi-player strategy targeting names like Anthony Santander, Christian Walker, and Willy Adames may be necessary to maintain competitiveness.

Exploring Alternatives: The Multi-Player Approach

If Soto were to leave, the Yankees could pivot to signing multiple impact players. One option is Anthony Santander, a 30-year-old outfielder who hit .235/.308/.506 with 44 home runs in 2024. Despite concerns about defensive regression, Santander’s power would bolster the Yankees’ lineup. A potential $20 million annual contract could make him a cost-effective addition.

Walker would still be in play regardless of Soto’s status, providing stability at first base. Additionally, Willy Adames of the Brewers could be a surprising but impactful acquisition. With a .251/.331/.462 line, 32 home runs, and 21 stolen bases in 2024, Adames offers versatility and could shift Anthony Volpe to second base, enhancing infield depth.

Addressing Key Departures: Torres, Rizzo, and Verdugo

The Yankees’ offseason strategy also hinges on replacing departing players, including Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo, and Alex Verdugo. Torres, a capable but inconsistent contributor, saved the team $14.2 million by departing. While his offensive bursts were valuable, his defensive shortcomings and volatility prompted the Yankees to explore internal options.

Promising prospect Caleb Durbin, a strong defender and elite base-runner, is a prime candidate to take over at second base. Durbin’s disciplined hitting approach and ability to create scoring opportunities make him a cost-effective replacement. Meanwhile, Rizzo’s void at first base can be filled internally or through a free-agent acquisition like Walker, and Verdugo’s departure opens the door for star prospect Jasson Dominguez to assume a full-time role in the outfield.

Building Around Soto and Judge: Allocating Resources Wisely

Securing a long-term deal with Soto would solidify the Yankees’ offensive core alongside Aaron Judge, creating a formidable lineup. To make this possible, the Yankees must prioritize cost-effective solutions at other positions. Leveraging internal talent, such as Durbin at second base or Dominguez in the outfield, can maintain payroll flexibility and allow for strategic spending elsewhere.

Strategic Spending on Pitching and Depth

In addition to addressing first base and outfield needs, the Yankees must focus on pitching. Improving bullpen depth and enhancing the starting rotation will be critical to maintaining a competitive edge. With the financial flexibility created by parting with Torres, Rizzo, and Verdugo, the Yankees can explore value signings in free agency or consider trades to fortify their pitching staff.

They were recently linked to Carlos Estevez, but there are a few relief pitchers on the market who could be valuable additions.

Replacing Gleyber Torres: In-House Options and Competition

Gleyber Torres’ departure leaves a hole at second base, but the Yankees have promising options in Caleb Durbin and Jorbit Vivas. Durbin’s quality defense, base-running skills, and contact-hitting profile make him a front-runner for the job. Meanwhile, Vivas offers power potential and versatility, giving the Yankees additional flexibility. Opting for internal solutions rather than committing to a costly free-agent replacement aligns with the team’s strategy of prioritizing long-term financial stability.

Balancing Star Power and Depth

The Yankees’ 2025 offseason presents a delicate balancing act. Retaining Soto would provide a decade-long impact and solidify their championship aspirations, while a multi-player approach could strengthen the roster across multiple positions. Strategic spending, internal development, and calculated free-agent signings will define the Yankees’ success.

As they navigate key decisions, the Yankees aim to build a roster capable of contending for World Series titles for years to come while maintaining flexibility and financial health.