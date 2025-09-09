Yankees 2, Tigers 12: Good news and bad news as rough seventh inning dooms New York

The New York Yankees entered Monday with momentum after back-to-back series wins, but reality hit hard against the Detroit Tigers.

What started with hope and early power quickly unraveled into a 12-2 defeat that exposed the team’s biggest vulnerabilities.

Aaron Judge provided history and thunder with his bat, but the night became another harsh reminder of the Yankees’ inconsistency.

This wasn’t just another loss — it felt like a gut punch to a team still chasing the AL East crown.

Nightmarish seventh inning sends game spiraling

Through six innings, the Yankees looked steady, trading punches with a feisty Tigers lineup in front of a tense Bronx crowd.

Then came the seventh inning, a nightmare that spiraled out of control and left the scoreboard looking unrecognizable by night’s end.

Fernando Cruz couldn’t record an out, giving up five runs with three walks, two hits, and almost no command whatsoever.

Mark Leiter Jr. entered with hopes of damage control, but instead poured gasoline on the fire with four more runs allowed.

By the time Tim Hill and Paul Blackburn stabilized things, the Tigers had already buried the Yankees under a mountain of runs.

It was the type of inning that felt endless, like watching a dam crack wider with every misplaced pitch.

Casey Mize outduels Yankees’ bats

The Yankees lineup looked primed to build on its recent hot streak, but Casey Mize had other ideas entirely.

Aaron Judge smashed his 44th home run in the first inning, while Cody Bellinger added his 28th long ball later.

Beyond those blasts, though, the offense disappeared completely, producing only four total hits and no walks on the night.

Mize fanned eight hitters across six strong innings, before Chris Paddack closed the door with three perfect frames in relief.

Twelve strikeouts and constant chasing made it feel like the Yankees were swinging underwater against a relentless Tigers staff.

Even with the Bronx crowd urging a rally, the bats never truly threatened again after those early fireworks faded away.

Will Warren shows promise in defeat

Lost in the chaos of the bullpen implosion was another encouraging outing from young right-hander Will Warren.

The rookie delivered six innings of two-run ball, keeping a potent Tigers lineup mostly contained and showing admirable poise.

Will Warren went six innings and gave up 2 runs.

Fernando Cruz and Mark Leiter Jr went zero innings and gave up 8 runs.

His lone blemish came on Parker Meadows’ two-run homer in the fifth, which erased New York’s slim advantage.

Warren scattered two hits, walked just one, and struck out five, lowering his ERA to a respectable 4.22.

For a team seeking long-term stability in the rotation, Warren’s growth represents a silver lining in an otherwise brutal night.

Aaron Judge climbs another Yankees legend list

Even in defeat, Judge delivered history, blasting his 359th career homer to pass Yogi Berra on the franchise leaderboard.

A Historic Judgian Blast ?



That shot placed him fifth all-time in Yankees history, putting him within striking distance of Joe DiMaggio's 361 total.

That shot placed him fifth all-time in Yankees history, putting him within striking distance of Joe DiMaggio’s 361 total.

At 33, Judge remains at the peak of his power, mixing legendary production with a legacy that keeps building each season.

Mickey Mantle’s 536 home runs (second-most in franchise history) still sit far away, but if Judge stays healthy, the chase is far from impossible.

Babe Ruth’s towering 659 mark looms like Mount Everest, yet Judge’s determination makes fans wonder about once-unthinkable possibilities.

Watching him climb this list feels like watching a craftsman add brick by brick to a cathedral of Yankee greatness.

A costly reminder for the Yankees

One historic swing wasn’t enough to mask the glaring flaws, as the Yankees dropped another winnable game to Detroit.

The bullpen faltered, the offense vanished after two early blasts, and a night of promise ended in bitter disappointment.

Instead of gaining ground, New York stumbled, leaving fans with more questions about whether this team can truly sustain momentum.

Judge’s greatness remains undeniable, but unless the supporting cast steadies itself, the Bronx Bombers risk falling short again.

