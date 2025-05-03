Yankees 2, Rays 3: Good news and bad news after Anthony Volpe’s miscue leads to heartbreaking loss

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees looked to be cruising toward another tidy win on Saturday afternoon, holding a slim 2-1 lead into the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. With the sun dipping and the crowd buzzing, the Bronx faithful could practically taste victory. But baseball, like life, rarely sticks to the script.

Volpe’s Glove Betrays Him at the Worst Time

Anthony Volpe, the Yankees’ typically sure-handed shortstop, has made a name for himself with steady defense since debuting in 2023. A Gold Glove winner and cornerstone of the infield, he’s often the guy you want the ball to find when the pressure’s dialed up.

But on Saturday, the baseball gods had other plans.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

With one out and runners on the corners, Rays infielder Jose Caballero tapped a potential inning-ending double play ball right to Volpe. It was tailor-made—like a slow roller in a Little League drill. But Volpe bobbled it. The ball trickled away, no outs were recorded, and just like that, the Rays took a 3-2 lead that would hold.

Volpe coughs up a double play and instead the Rays take the lead pic.twitter.com/FBLxxDGzgD — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 3, 2025

A game that felt like it was in the Yankees’ hands suddenly slipped through their fingers—literally.

Judge Can’t Save the Day This Time

Aaron Judge has been operating on another level this season. He has looked more like a cheat code than a ballplayer, launching balls into orbit and stacking up a ludicrous .432/.520/.792 slash line. He even added to that line earlier with a solo homer, his 11th of the season.

So when Judge stepped to the plate in the eighth inning with two men on and two outs, the stadium held its breath. It felt like the setup to some late-game heroics.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

But not this time. Judge grounded out to short, and the Yankees’ best chance evaporated. They went quietly in the ninth.

The Yanks had the chance they wanted there, with two men on for Aaron Judge. Groundout to shortstop and this game heads to the 9th, Tampa Bay up 3-2. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) May 3, 2025

Even superhumans have off moments.

Wells Delivers, but Not Enough

Austin Wells provided a spark of his own with a solo shot earlier in the game, offering hope that the Yankees’ offense could piece together enough to edge out a win. It should have been enough—until it wasn’t.

Yarbrough Steps In and Steps Up

It wasn’t supposed to be Ryan Yarbrough’s game to start, but when Clarke Schmidt was scratched due to a flank injury, the soft-throwing lefty got the emergency nod. Against his former team, Yarbrough was calm, calculated, and quietly effective. In four innings, he allowed just one hit and one run while fanning two and walking three.

He’s not flashy, but he’s been dependable—kind of like duct tape in a bullpen: not pretty, but it holds things together.

Despite the stumble, the Yankees are still perched atop the AL East with a 19-14 record. But Saturday’s game was a reminder: baseball has a way of humbling you just when you think you’ve got it figured out.