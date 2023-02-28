Yankees: 2 lowkey bullpen arms performing well to start Spring Training

May 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher James Norwood (49) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees emerged victorious against the Detroit Tigers on Monday evening, scoring eight runs in a come-from-behind win. The rest of the team performed admirably despite starting pitcher Luis Severino getting off to a slow start, giving up three hits and for earned runs across just 2.0 innings.

Shaking off the bad performances is exactly what spring training is for, especially for established veterans. Severino projects to have a big 2023 campaign, so one poor outing shouldn’t cause any concern. Nonetheless, the team rose to the occasion offensively, witnessing a few stand-out performances. Shortstop Jesus Bastidas posted two RBIs with a hit, singling to left field in the bottom of the 7th inning. Oswaldo Cabrera also recorded a single and drove in a run. Top outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez scored two runs, accumulating a hit and a walk.

Aside from the offensive contributors, there were also a few stand-out pitchers.

Two bullpens arms impressing early for the Yankees:

1.) James Norwood

James Norwood is one of the team’s non-roster invites, signing a minor-league deal with the Yankees this off-season. The 29-year-old featured with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022, hosting an 8.31 ERA across 17.1 innings. The last time he had a successful stint in the MLB was in 2019, hosting a 2.89 ERA across just 9.1 innings. Norwood is trying to find his way onto an MLB roster, taking a step in the right direction against the Tigers, striking out two batters in his lone inning of action.

The Yankees’ bullpen is one of the strongest units but is also extremely young. There are opportunities for players like Norwood to find innings, but he will have to continue his success throughout the rest of spring training.

2.) Ian Hamilton

Similar to Norwood, 27-year-old right-handed relief pitcher Ian Hamilton also collected two strikeouts in one inning. He only made one appearance for the Minnesota Twins last year, giving up a few runs over 2.2 innings.

Hamilton has had a few licks at Major League Baseball but hasn’t justified being utilized as a regular bullpen arm. He looked stout during Monday’s win, so expect the Yankees to continue giving him opportunities, hopefully building upon that success.