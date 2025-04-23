Yankees 2, Guardians 3: Good news and bad news from another offensive dud

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees dropped their second consecutive game to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night, falling 3–2 in a game that once again exposed a lopsided lineup.

While the Yankees’ offense has mostly been red hot in recent weeks, it’s clear that when Aaron Judge isn’t carrying the weight, things can quickly spiral.

Aaron Judge Is in a League of His Own

Judge is putting up the kind of numbers you usually see in video games — not real life. He finished Tuesday’s contest a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with a run scored, singlehandedly providing a spark in an otherwise flat offensive performance.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Now slashing .411/.509/.722 on the season, Judge looks locked in, seeing the ball as if it’s moving in slow motion. It’s almost as if the Yankees are running a one-man offense right now, with Judge consistently putting them in position to compete.

The Rest of the Lineup Falls Flat

Unfortunately for the Yankees, the rest of the batting order couldn’t find their rhythm.

Cody Bellinger, Anthony Volpe, and Jasson Dominguez went hitless, combining for five strikeouts and leaving the team with just six total hits on the night. Despite working four walks, the Bombers couldn’t capitalize, especially against Guardians starter Tanner Bibee, who came into the matchup with a 5.85 ERA and had struggled with command through the early part of the season.

The bottom half of the lineup didn’t offer any pressure, and with Jazz Chisholm Jr. also continuing to slump, the Yankees lacked balance from top to bottom.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Will Warren Shows Progress

On the pitching side, rookie right-hander Will Warren held his own. He gave up just two earned runs across five innings, striking out five and keeping the Yankees within striking distance.

It was a mature outing for Warren, who showed more poise than in previous starts. His stuff played well, and outside of a few hard-hit balls, he navigated the Guardians lineup with a decent mix of command and confidence.

The bullpen followed up with a mostly clean performance, though Mark Leiter Jr. surrendered a key insurance run that ultimately proved costly.

Offense Needs More Than Just Judge

It’s a recurring theme for this Yankees team — when Judge isn’t getting help from his supporting cast, wins become much harder to come by. The margin for error tightens, and even with quality pitching, the Bombers have struggled to string together timely hits.

If Bellinger can’t find a groove soon and Volpe continues to bounce between hot streaks and cold stretches, the Yankees could be leaning on Judge too heavily down the stretch. And while he’s clearly capable of greatness, baseball is still a team game — one bat, no matter how mighty, can’t win every night.