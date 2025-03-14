Yankees’ 2 big-money acqusitions could save their season

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees didn’t hold back this offseason, making two major acquisitions to fortify their roster for a deep playoff push. They handed out a massive eight-year, $218 million contract to Max Fried, securing a frontline starter for the foreseeable future. Then, they swung a trade for outfielder Cody Bellinger, bringing in a well-rounded player with a 2026 player option that could lead to a short stint in the Bronx if he puts together a strong season.

At the time, these moves looked like the final touches on a powerhouse roster. Now, with injuries piling up, they’ve gone from luxury additions to absolute necessities.

Max Fried Becomes the Ace by Default

When the Yankees signed Fried, they envisioned a dominant one-two punch with Gerrit Cole leading the rotation. That plan fell apart when Cole was diagnosed with a torn UCL, forcing him to undergo surgery that will sideline him for the entire 2025 season. With Luis Gil also out for months, Fried now carries the weight of the entire rotation on his shoulders.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The 31-year-old lefty is coming off another impressive season, posting a 3.25 ERA over 174.1 innings with a 72.5% left-on-base rate and a 58.8% ground ball rate. He thrives on weak contact and keeps the ball in the park—exactly what the Yankees need in a rotation that’s suddenly looking thin.

Fried’s workload will be something to monitor, especially considering his past injury concerns, but the Yankees have no choice but to lean on him as their ace. If he stays healthy and performs as expected, he’ll be the anchor they desperately need in 2025.

Cody Bellinger’s Future Hangs in the Balance

Bellinger arrives in New York with a chance to not only boost the Yankees’ offense but also secure his own long-term future. The 28-year-old outfielder has a 2026 player option, meaning if he puts together an elite season, he could opt out and hit free agency in search of a bigger payday.

The Yankees knew they weren’t going to match Juan Soto’s contract demands, so they pivoted to Bellinger, who provides a different but still valuable skill set. While he won’t match Soto’s offensive production, he brings a much-needed defensive upgrade, capable of playing all three outfield spots at a Gold Glove level.

Last season, Bellinger slashed .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs. He’s shown he can be an elite hitter in the past, and with Yankee Stadium’s short porch, there’s reason to believe his power numbers will get a nice boost. If he thrives in the Bronx, the Yankees will have a tough decision to make: commit to Bellinger long-term or chase a star like Kyle Tucker in free agency.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Rebuilding in the Aggregate

Losing Soto was a massive blow, but the Yankees didn’t try to replace him with one player. Instead, they took a different approach—building up multiple areas of the roster to offset his absence.

Alongside Fried and Bellinger, the Yankees also acquired star closer Devin Williams, giving them one of the best bullpens in the league. They’re hoping that a combination of better pitching, improved defense, and solid offensive production can make up for what they lost.

On paper, this team still has the firepower to contend. But the injuries to Cole, Gil, and Giancarlo Stanton before Opening Day have already tested their depth. Now, it’s up to Fried and Bellinger to live up to expectations and keep this team in the championship conversation.