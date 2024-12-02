Yankees’ $18.5 million pitcher doesn’t seem to be in their ‘plans’

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees may be ready to move off of one of their featured starting pitchers this offseason.

The Yankees no longer have Marcus Stroman in their future outlook

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, star righty Marcus Stroman may no longer be in the Yankees’ vision for the future:

“Stroman is entering the final year of the two-year, $37 million contract he signed in January, though the deal includes a vesting $18 million player option if he throws 140 innings in 2025. Stroman was slightly below average (95 ERA+) over 154 2/3 innings last season, posting a 4.31 ERA, but the 33-year-old did not make a single appearance for New York during the postseason. He could be a mid-rotation option for many clubs, but he doesn’t appear to be in the Yankees’ plans,” Feinsand wrote.

Yankees may deal Stroman after slump & playoff omission

Stroman had an uneventful close to the 2024 MLB season. He posted a 1.468 WHIP on top of his inflated ERA on the campaign. Both were his worst markers for a full season since 2018. After going 7-4 in the first half with a solid 3.51 ERA, he noticeably regressed to a forgettable 5.98 ERA while going 3-5 in the win-loss column.

As a result, the two-time All-Star was left off of the Yankees’ playoff roster and did not contribute toward their 2024 World Series run. Looking ahead, New York has Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Luis Gil situated as their No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 options on the mound respectively.

Thus, the Yankees may be liable to trade the 33-year-old and elevate young talent in their rotation a la Cody Poteet. There’s no telling what Stroman would yield in the trade market, but New York does have need of bullpen help as well as reinforcements at first base. Thus, Stroman could be the centerpiece of a future trade or used as an ancillary piece to bring in suitable talents for both roles.