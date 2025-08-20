Yankees 13, Rays 3: Good news and bad news as Bombers take sole possession of top Wild Card spot with record night

The New York Yankees stormed past the Tampa Bay Rays in spectacular fashion, crushing nine home runs in a dominant 13-3 victory.

Tuesday’s opener was more than just a win—it was a statement.

With the Mariners and Red Sox both losing, the Yankees climbed back into first place in the AL Wild Card race, reminding everyone they remain a serious October threat.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Yankees enjoy a record-setting offensive explosion

The Bronx Bombers lived up to their legendary nickname at George Steinbrenner Field, completely dismantling Tampa Bay’s pitching staff.

By the end of the night, New York racked up 13 runs on 16 hits, including an eye-popping 11 extra-base knocks. Nine of those balls cleared the fence, tying a franchise record for most homers in a single game.

The #Yankees hit nine home runs tonight, tying their single-game franchise record (the mark they set back on March 29 this year).



Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger and José Caballero each have two homers. Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ben Rice also went yard tonight. — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) August 20, 2025

The barrage began early, with Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Giancarlo Stanton going back-to-back-to-back in the very first inning.

That trio alone combined for five homers, eight hits, eight runs, and eight RBI—numbers that would make any fantasy manager giddy.

Bellinger, Stanton, and Jose Caballero all went deep twice, while Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ben Rice each added one. The sheer spread of power throughout the lineup made Tampa’s pitchers look helpless, like a ship caught in a storm.

Carlos Rodón turns shaky start into steady dominance

Carlos Rodón took the mound for New York and initially looked shaky, allowing two runs in the second inning.

Yet, much like a veteran marathoner finding rhythm after a difficult opening mile, Rodón quickly settled in. Across six innings, he surrendered only two runs on five hits, walking two and striking out five.

His ERA now sits at a strong 3.24, further stabilizing a Yankees rotation that has battled inconsistency.

For a team seeking reliability down the stretch, Rodón’s ability to adjust and control the game after early trouble was just as valuable as the offensive fireworks.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Giancarlo Stanton makes his case impossible to ignore

The Yankees’ only real dilemma right now isn’t about production—it’s about lineup construction.

Both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are limited by elbow issues, creating a frustrating bottleneck for manager Aaron Boone.

Judge cannot play the outfield, and while Stanton technically can, the risk is high given his own lingering injury concerns.

That leaves the designated hitter spot as a daily puzzle. Since only one of them can fill it, Stanton finds himself on the bench at times despite looking as dangerous as ever.

On Tuesday, he only needed six innings to hit two towering homers, score twice, and drive in four runs. He even added a walk, continuing his scorching pace that now has him hitting .306/.386/.619 with 14 home runs this season.

Boone has already confirmed Stanton will sit Wednesday ahead of the Red Sox series, but the decision is bittersweet. Every swing Stanton takes feels like it could alter the course of the game—and the Yankees know it.

Yankees’ timing couldn’t be better

New York’s offensive explosion didn’t just deliver a much-needed win—it reignited belief at the perfect time.

With the Wild Card race tightening, the Yankees’ ability to hit like this serves as both reassurance and intimidation. When Judge and Stanton are healthy(ish) and producing alongside bats like Bellinger and Rice, the lineup feels less like a batting order and more like a gauntlet.

For opponents, it’s the baseball equivalent of standing across from a heavyweight fighter who’s swinging with both hands.

The Yankees have been searching for rhythm all season, and if Tuesday was any indication, they might have finally found it when it matters most.

READ MORE: Yankees’ rehabbing reliever experiences elbow soreness, sent for testing