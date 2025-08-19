Yankees’ rehabbing reliever experiences elbow soreness, sent for testing

The New York Yankees watched Jonathan Loaisiga take the mound again this weekend in a rehab game, only to see his body betray him once more.

Since debuting in 2018, Loaisiga’s career has been a cruel tug-of-war between brilliance and heartbreaking physical limitations.

Fans will never forget 2021, when Loaisiga threw 70.2 innings with a sparkling 2.17 ERA, becoming virtually unhittable for months.

That version of Loaisiga felt like a glimpse into what the Yankees had been waiting for since he arrived from Nicaragua.

But baseball is often unforgiving, and for Loaisiga, that magical season has become more memory than sustainable reality.

Including 2025, the right-hander has managed only 99.1 innings since then, battling injuries to his elbow, shoulder, and back, among others.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A Rehab Assignment Turns Sour

The latest comeback attempt began with hope. Loaisiga started a rehab assignment Sunday after a few days on the injured list.

His line was ordinary — one inning, one hit, one walk, one strikeout — but the real story came afterward.

Manager Aaron Boone revealed, on Tuesday, that Loaisiga felt soreness in his right elbow and triceps, immediately halting his progress once again.

Team insider Bryan Hoch confirmed on X that Loaisiga was sent for testing, clouding his season in uncertainty.

Jonathan Loaisiga is experiencing soreness in his right elbow/triceps. Sent for testing, according to Aaron Boone. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) August 19, 2025

A Brutal Pattern of Setbacks

This setback comes on the heels of yet another injury-filled journey for Loaisiga, who hasn’t looked fully healthy all year.

He actually began 2025 on the injured list, still rehabbing from an internal brace procedure performed on his right elbow last year.

When he returned May 16, the Yankees were cautious, but even then, Loaisiga never seemed to find his best form.

His 29.2 innings this season included a 4.25 ERA, but his underlying 5.81 FIP painted a much uglier performance picture.

The once-dominant turbo-sinker that darted like a magician’s trick lacked the same late bite, leaving hitters far more comfortable.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

What the Future Could Hold

Even in the best-case scenario, this new issue likely sidelines Loaisiga for weeks, and possibly the remainder of 2025.

Should testing reveal structural damage, the Yankees may have to weigh whether to exercise their 2026 club option.

It would be a devastating outcome, as the bullpen is already thin, and Loaisiga’s presence could have steadied late innings.

The Yankees know the danger of leaning on him too heavily, but also understand his ceiling can still be game-changing.

Like a race car built for speed but constantly in the garage, Loaisiga tantalizes with potential yet rarely stays on track.

A Career at a Crossroads

The results of the upcoming MRI will dictate whether Loaisiga plays again this year — and perhaps his Yankee future.

If he makes it back, September and October could still feature meaningful innings where his arm alters postseason outcomes.

But if he doesn’t, the front office faces a tough question.

Jonathan Loaisiga has already proven he can dominate at the highest level. The problem remains whether his body will cooperate.

For now, all the Yankees — and fans — can do is wait, hoping this chapter doesn’t close the book on his career.

READ MORE: Yankees’ left-hander is placed on the 15-day injured list with a forearm contusion