Yankees 12, Oakland 5: Judge and Jazz create a symphony of runs

The Yankees gave fans a reason to breathe on Sunday afternoon, torching the Oakland Athletics 12–5 in a much-needed offensive explosion.

It felt like the entire lineup exhaled at once, shaking off weeks of frustration to pound out nine hits, draw eight walks, and crush four home runs.

Most of that thunder came courtesy of Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm, who combined for eight RBIs and three homers, lighting up Yankee Stadium.

For a team that’s spent the last few series stuck in neutral, this was the jolt they’d been searching for.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jazz Chisholm avoids a scare, keeps Yankees surging

The afternoon wasn’t without a brief heart-stopping moment when Chisholm grabbed his wrist in pain after a check swing, sending shivers through the crowd.

It could’ve been disastrous, considering Chisholm’s been on fire lately, but he stayed in the game and didn’t miss a beat.

He finished the day with three RBIs, a towering homer, and multiple sparkling plays at third base, continuing to anchor an infield that’s battled injuries.

Watching him shrug off the scare and keep producing was like seeing a prizefighter take a punch and smile back.

Judge and Bellinger pour it on as Yankees break loose

Aaron Judge did what Aaron Judge does, belting two home runs and driving in five, reminding everyone why he remains the heartbeat of this lineup.

Meanwhile, Cody Bellinger decided to join the fun, smashing a three-run homer in the fifth that cleared the wall with room to spare.

Bellinger also added three hits and three RBIs on the afternoon, raising hopes that he’s heating up after some streaky performances in June.

This trio combined to put the game out of reach, turning what started as a tense afternoon into a Bronx party.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Stroman delivers an unexpected gem in return

Perhaps just as important as the booming bats was Marcus Stroman’s performance on the mound in his first start back from the injured list.

Stroman tossed five innings of one-run ball, surrendering just three hits and striking out three—far more effective than anyone reasonably hoped.

Given his rocky rehab outings in the minors and declining velocity this season, the Yankees desperately needed a sign that Stroman could still handle major league lineups.

He provided exactly that, setting a foundation for hopefully steadier starts as the back end of the rotation nurses various bumps.

Bullpen holds steady despite Brubaker’s hiccup

Aside from J.T. Brubaker, who surrendered four runs and three walks in just a third of an inning, the Yankees’ bullpen locked things down efficiently.

Brubaker’s rough outing was mostly harmless with a 10-run cushion, and he’s rarely used in leverage spots anyway.

Otherwise, the relievers kept Oakland from mounting any serious comeback, preserving a comfortable win that felt overdue.

Yankees look ahead with cautious optimism

The Yankees will turn to Carlos Rodón on Monday night against Max Scherzer and the Toronto Blue Jays, hoping to keep the offensive fireworks alive.

If Judge, Chisholm, and Bellinger can stay locked in, this lineup could quickly flip the narrative from underachieving to overpowering.