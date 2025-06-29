Yankees’ star infielder just suffered another terrifying injury scare

The New York Yankees can’t seem to escape the cruel hands of bad luck lately, and Sunday delivered yet another injury scare.

Star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was putting on a show against the Oakland Athletics, helping breathe life into a lineup that’s been stuck in mud for weeks.

Then in a flash, he was clutching his right wrist after an awkward check swing that left Yankee fans holding their collective breath.

It felt like watching a fireworks show abruptly end with a downpour.

The side view of Jazz Chisholm’s strikeout in the sixth.



He immediately grimaced in pain, but he will be staying in the game



(Video from @GaryHPhillips of the NY Daily News)

pic.twitter.com/M0CcDbDhCE — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) June 29, 2025

Chisholm continues hot streak while Yankees’ offense sputters

Before grabbing at his wrist, Chisholm had already stamped his impact on the afternoon with two hits, two runs scored and a towering solo homer.

The 26-year-old also made several sparkling defensive plays at third base, showcasing the lightning-quick first step and fearless range that’s turned him into a staple.

For a Yankees team desperate for offensive consistency, Chisholm has been the heartbeat, pumping much-needed energy into an otherwise stale offense.

Numbers show just how critical Jazz has become

After starting the season ice cold, Chisholm’s bat has caught fire over the past six weeks, now carrying a .243/.338/.497 line.

He’s raised his OPS close to .840, offering the kind of pop and spark the Yankees imagined when they traded for him.

With 14 home runs and a growing highlight reel of defensive gems, he’s become nearly indispensable.

It’s why seeing him wince and shake out his wrist was a dagger, even if he toughed it out and returned in the seventh inning.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Yankees cling to hope but brace for possible bad news

While Chisholm managed to stay in the game, it was obvious he was favoring the wrist, a concerning sign for the Yankees.

Manager Aaron Boone and the medical staff will almost certainly monitor him closely over the next 24 hours, likely sending him for precautionary imaging.

For a team already reeling from inconsistent run production, losing Chisholm for any stretch could be catastrophic.

The Yankees’ offense feels like a fragile machine right now, held together by duct tape and sheer will.

Jazz’s energy and swagger have been irreplaceable

Beyond the numbers, Chisholm brings a fearless edge and swagger that’s been missing from this Yankees roster in recent seasons.

He plays with the sort of reckless joy that’s infectious, turning even routine grounders into something worth watching.

Like a spark plug in a temperamental engine, Jazz keeps everything firing, and removing him might stall the entire lineup.