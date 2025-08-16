Yankees 12, Cardinals 8: Good news and bad news as New York wins series and increases Wild Card lead

The New York Yankees delivered an offensive explosion on Saturday night, outlasting the St. Louis Cardinals 12-8 in a series-clinching win.

For New York, the victory carried more weight than just another August contest. With Cleveland falling to Atlanta, the Yankees gained a 2.5-game cushion for the American League’s final Wild Card spot.

In a race this tight, every inch of breathing room matters, and Saturday’s triumph provided just that.

Rice ignites the offense

The night belonged to Ben Rice, who turned Busch Stadium into his personal showcase. The rookie first baseman drove in seven runs while collecting a homer, double, single, walk, and two runs scored.

Batting in front of Aaron Judge, Rice saw plenty of hittable pitches and never wasted a chance. His OPS now sits at .804, an impressive mark for someone still adjusting to major league pitching.

Performances like this explain why the Yankees believe he’s more than just a short-term solution at first base and the catcher position.

Rice’s energy seemed to spread across the lineup. Trent Grisham piled up four hits, Judge and Jasson Dominguez chipped in two each, and Ryan McMahon added a homer to the parade.

At times, New York’s offense looked like a relentless wave crashing over the Cardinals’ pitching staff.

Chaos on the basepaths

The bats weren’t the only source of chaos. The Yankees once again made the basepaths their playground, stealing four bases and forcing St. Louis to stay on edge.

Jose Caballero, who already leads the majors in steals, swiped two more to bring his season total to 39. His ability to reach base and instantly create scoring threats has quietly become one of the Yankees’ biggest weapons.

Dominguez recorded his 20th steal, though he was also caught for the fourth time this year. Jazz Chisholm Jr. added his 19th, continuing to thrive.

When the Yankees run like this, opponents are forced into mistakes, similar to a basketball team rattled by a relentless full-court press.

Aggression on the bases doesn’t just manufacture runs—it shifts momentum. On Saturday, those extra 90 feet often sparked rallies that made the difference.

Max Fried’s struggles continue

Not everything went smoothly, though. Max Fried’s outing raised concerns for the Yankees, who need him at his best for October.

Earlier this season, Fried pitched like a Cy Young contender, dominating lineups with command and confidence.

But his recent stretch has been far less convincing, and Saturday was among his toughest outings. He allowed seven earned runs in just over five innings, surrendering two home runs and eight hits while walking one.

In his last seven starts, Fried owns a troubling 6.94 ERA. That kind of decline is difficult to ignore, and it threatens to become a storyline if it continues into September.

For a Yankees team envisioning a deep playoff run, a reliable Fried could be the difference between advancing or exiting early.

Judge finds his swing again

While Rice was the star, Aaron Judge’s performance carried equal importance. Since returning from a flexor strain, Judge has looked out of sync, tallying only two hits in his previous five games.

On Saturday, though, he reminded everyone of his MVP-caliber impact. Judge went 2-for-3 with a double and his 39th homer of the season, adding two walks for good measure.

It was one of his most complete performances since coming off the injured list.

When Judge begins heating up, the Yankees’ lineup elevates to another level entirely. His ability to shift a game with one swing is unmatched, and pairing his resurgence with Rice’s emergence could give New York an offensive one-two punch opponents dread.

A needed statement win

Even though Mark Leiter Jr. made things unnecessarily tense in the ninth, forcing Aaron Boone to bring in his closer, the Yankees still secured a win that felt bigger than the scoreline.

They not only gained ground in the standings but also displayed flashes of their maximum potential—an offense firing on all cylinders, speed that rattles defenses, and the spark of a captain finding his rhythm.

Saturday wasn’t perfect, but it was a statement. In a playoff race where every night feels like October, the Yankees showed they can rise when it matters most.

