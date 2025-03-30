Yankees 12, Brewers 3: Good news and bad news from another whopping

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are making a loud entrance into the 2025 season—more like kicking the front door down. With a 12–3 victory on Sunday afternoon over the Milwaukee Brewers, the Yankees completed the sweep and have outscored their first opponent of the year by a jaw-dropping 36–14 margin over three games.

That’s not just hot—it’s volcanic.

Judge, Chisholm, and Goldschmidt Continue Their Tear

Aaron Judge is doing Aaron Judge things again, reminding everyone why he’s one of the most feared hitters on the planet. On Sunday, the Yankees’ captain reached base four times, including three walks—one intentional—and smashed his fourth home run of the season. He also scored four times and drove in two runs, essentially walking chaos on the basepaths.

Right behind him, Jazz Chisholm Jr. erupted at the plate. He launched two home runs and tallied five RBIs on the afternoon, punctuating his effort with three total hits. Chisholm’s athleticism and energy give the Yankees a jolt in the middle of the lineup—and when he’s hitting like this, it’s almost unfair.

At the top of the order, Paul Goldschmidt continues to look reborn in pinstripes. He slapped three hits and an RBI across five plate appearances, maintaining his strong command of the leadoff spot.

Ben Rice Adds More Juice to the Bottom of the Order

Don’t forget about Ben Rice. The 26-year-old designated hitter got in on the action, adding two hits and a solo home run of his own. With Giancarlo Stanton still rehabbing from elbow issues, Rice is making a compelling case to hold down that DH role for the long haul.

This Yankees lineup has firepower from top to bottom. They collected 11 hits, four walks, and only struck out six times in the win. That level of plate discipline and contact is the secret sauce that’s made this early-season run so electric.

And yes, these “torpedo” bats? They’re exploding.

Stroman Shaky, But Bullpen Cleans It Up

Marcus Stroman got the start for the Yankees, but his outing didn’t quite match the fireworks from the offense. Stroman lasted just 4.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out three. He threw 81 pitches before turning things over to the bullpen.

Tim Hill was electric in relief, striking out the side in 1.1 innings. The rest of the Yankees bullpen slammed the door: Mark Leiter Jr. added two strikeouts, while Fernando Cruz and Ryan Yarbrough combined for two scoreless innings with just one hit allowed between them.

The Brewers, clearly out of gas, had to turn to position player Jake Bauers—yes, the former Yankee—to pitch in the ninth just to preserve their bullpen arms. That’s when you know it’s bad.

Home Run History and a Date With Arizona

After hitting another four long balls on Sunday, the Yankees tied the 2006 Detroit Tigers for the most home runs through the first three games of a season. Through just 27 offensive innings, the Yankees have smashed a jaw-dropping 13 home runs.

They’re not just scoring—they’re rewriting early-season history.

Next up, the Yankees will host the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Will Warren will make his first start of the season against ace Corbin Burnes at 7:05 PM. The Yankees are riding high—and the bats aren’t cooling off anytime soon.