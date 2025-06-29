Yankees’ $12.5 million investment went from All-Star to laibility in the blink of an eye

The New York Yankees are clinging to their place atop the AL East, but one of their pillars is quietly starting to crack.

Paul Goldschmidt began this season looking like a man reborn, crushing baseballs and helping carry the lineup through the first two months.

At 37, he was turning back the clock and forcing people to rethink how quickly decline hits sluggers at his age.

Now, the harsh reality is setting in, and his bat has gone ice-cold at exactly the wrong time.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Goldschmidt’s numbers are dropping fast in June

Through 291 at-bats this season, Goldschmidt is still posting a solid .285/.345/.426 slash line, which most teams would gladly accept.

But that’s mostly because of the blistering pace he set early on. Since the calendar flipped to June, everything’s fallen apart.

He’s batting just .148/.216/.247 this month, giving him a miserable .463 OPS that’s weighing down the entire lineup.

This isn’t some short blip either. Goldschmidt has only one hit over his last six games, a stretch that’s left fans anxiously watching each at-bat.

“It’s hurting our team, the way I’ve played,” Goldy said after Saturday’s loss to the Athletics.

The Yankees expected more from their veteran first baseman

Goldschmidt was supposed to be the steady hand in the middle of the order, or even the leadoff man setting the table.

His power numbers are now hovering slightly below average, and while his plate discipline remains decent, he’s simply not getting on base.

For a team with championship dreams, that’s a troubling recipe, especially when other bats like Trent Grisham have been streaky and Aaron Judge has cooled off — in context with his dominance.

Baseball is often a game of streaks, but this one feels more unsettling given Goldschmidt’s age and the mileage on his bat.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There’s still time for Goldschmidt to turn it around

Even with his ugly June, Goldschmidt’s full-season line suggests he’s earned some breathing room.

After all, a rough month can happen to anyone, and he built enough of a cushion early that it hasn’t completely tanked his season metrics yet.

The Yankees are betting that he’ll figure things out soon, especially considering his veteran approach and years of experience handling slumps.

It’s like watching an old ship take on water — you hope the captain knows how to plug the leaks before it’s too late.

Why his contract still makes sense for the Yankees’ long-term plan

Goldschmidt’s on a one-year, $12.5 million deal, which is exactly the kind of low-risk contract that buys time.

The Yankees didn’t sign him to be the long-term solution; they signed him to bridge the gap.

This setup allows Ben Rice to continue developing without being thrown directly into the deep end until 2026.

It’s a smart transition plan, assuming Goldschmidt stabilizes and doesn’t drag the offense down for much longer.