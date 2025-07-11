Yankees 11, Cubs 0: Good news and bad news as Cody Bellinger has the ultimate revenge game

The New York Yankees lit up the Bronx sky Friday night, crushing the first-place Chicago Cubs 11-0 in a statement win.

Cody Bellinger delivered a personal fireworks show against his former team, launching three home runs and driving in six runs.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A Revenge Game for the Ages

For Bellinger, this wasn’t just any game—it was the kind of emotional script only baseball could write this perfectly.

IT'S A THREE HOME RUN GAME FOR CODY BELLINGER ? pic.twitter.com/1PL6r4CF9N — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2025

He torched Cubs pitching all night long, swinging like a man possessed and proving just how much he still has to offer.

Bellinger’s third homer sent Yankee Stadium into a frenzy, but it was almost four—Kyle Tucker robbed him in right field.

Of all people to snatch that fourth bomb, it had to be Tucker—the very reason Bellinger was dealt in the first place.

The Cubs traded Bellinger after acquiring Tucker, which made sense roster-wise—but this game made them second-guess everything.

Bellinger’s night wasn’t just loud, it was surgical: six RBI, three runs, a .285 average and 14 homers now on the year.

He’s slugging .498 with a .340 OBP, anchoring the middle of the Yankees’ lineup with both poise and pop.

Watching Bellinger thrive in pinstripes feels like watching someone thrive after a breakup—confident, explosive, and unbothered.

Rodón Dominates in All-Star Celebration

Carlos Rodón celebrated his All-Star nod with his best performance of the year, throwing eight scoreless innings against Chicago.

Rodón baffled Cubs hitters with movement, velocity, and pinpoint control, looking every bit like the ace New York hoped for.

He scattered four singles, walked just one, and punched out eight, lowering his ERA to an impressive 3.08.

The lefty has been reborn in the Yankees’ rotation this year after an injury-marred debut campaign in 2023 and a rather inconsistent 2024.

Rodón’s fastball had life, and his slider was devastating—Chicago couldn’t barrel him up even if they guessed right.

This was vintage Rodón, the version that made fans dream when he first signed: bold, commanding, and brutally efficient.

His eight shutout innings allowed the Yankees to cruise, saving the bullpen and setting a tone for the weekend.

Rodón’s resurgence has given New York the stabilizing force they desperately needed after months of rotation uncertainty.

He didn’t just pitch well—he looked like a man thrilled to be back in the All-Star conversation and proving he belongs.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge Adds Gold Glove Glamor

While Bellinger and Rodón starred, Aaron Judge had his own highlight moment in right field that changed the game’s tone.

In the fourth inning, Judge timed a leap perfectly at the wall, robbing a would-be homer that could’ve sparked the Cubs.

Platinum Glove type performance for the Captain tonight pic.twitter.com/DQaHa2DY6V — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 12, 2025

The Yankees were only up 3-0 at the time, and one big swing might’ve shifted momentum back to Chicago.

Instead, Judge’s robbery kept the shutout intact and energized both the dugout and the Bronx crowd behind him.

His instincts and reach remain unmatched, and it’s easy to forget just how good his defense is when his bat dominates headlines.

Later in the game, he made another key catch, sealing off any hope for a Cubs rally.

Judge continues to impact games in every phase—he’s a franchise player in the purest sense of the word.

He doesn’t just hit homers; he prevents them too, turning Yankee Stadium into his personal stage once again.

Judge’s leadership, effort, and athleticism lifted the team during a game where everything already seemed to be clicking.

Yankees Make a Statement

This wasn’t just a win—it was a dismantling. A power-hitting clinic, a pitching gem, and elite defense all in one.

The Yankees looked like a complete unit on Friday night, each star contributing in their own thrilling, impactful way.

Bellinger got his revenge, Rodón earned his celebration, and Judge reminded everyone why he’s the captain of this ship.

The Cubs came in leading the NL Central but left with more questions than answers after this emphatic defeat.

New York, meanwhile, showed flashes of a contender that’s rediscovered its identity—and its swagger—at just the right time.

