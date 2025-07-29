Yankees’ 100 MPH young starting pitcher is being heavily pursued at trade deadline

The New York Yankees may be flirting with the idea of adding rotation depth right now, and it makes sense, but their long-term pitching riches are undeniable.

When fully healthy, possibly by mid-to-late 2026, New York’s rotation could rival any in baseball in both talent and depth.

They’re expected to have Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt, and Max Fried leading the charge alongside Carlos Rodón, Will Warren, and Cam Schlittler.

Cole and Schmidt will need to finish Tommy John rehab first, while Warren and Schlittler must stay through trade talks.

Trade Deadline Looms, and Schlittler’s Stock Is Rising

Warren remains a logical trade chip: young, controllable, and already drawing interest from multiple teams across the league.

But it’s Schlittler who’s commanding serious attention with just two days left before the MLB trade deadline.

The 24-year-old righty offers the kind of upside rebuilding teams dream of—six years of control, 100 mph velocity, and dominant minor league stats.

According to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Schlittler has become a top priority for several teams negotiating with the Yankees.

A Raw Arm With Intriguing Tools

He’s raw, yes, but raw like uncut diamond—still jagged, but glimmering with the promise of brilliance once refined.

In his most recent outing against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, Schlittler gave up three runs across 4.1 innings, allowing seven hits and four walks.

That stat line—11 baserunners—could have unraveled many young arms, yet Schlittler stood tall and limited the damage.

He knows the strike zone is still a work in progress, especially against fast-adjusting MLB hitters who don’t miss mistakes.

Strike Zone Mastery Still a Work in Progress

“Not being able to execute the fastball allows them to lay off that pitch,” Schlittler said. “It’s about limiting walks.”

He’s already earned 15 strikeouts in 14.2 big-league innings, but the nine walks highlight his ongoing battle with command.

His current 4.91 ERA is more a reflection of learning curves than long-term potential, especially given his minor league dominance.

Minor League Dominance Signals Long-Term Upside

In Double-A and Triple-A this year, Schlittler combined for a 2.82 ERA, overpowering hitters while fine-tuning his approach.

That ERA speaks louder than his early MLB hiccups—teams believe they can polish him into something special with time.

The Yankees, however, must decide whether to invest in that growth or cash in now to bolster their playoff roster.

A Tempting Trade Chip or a Future Ace?

New York is particularly light in the bullpen, where a high-leverage arm or two could change October outcomes.

Schlittler could headline a deal for such a reliever—though doing so means potentially shipping off a future star.

If Schlittler ever commands his full arsenal—fastball, slider, and developing curveball—he could become a frontline starter.

He’s a bit like a wild stallion right now—untamed, unpredictable, but powerful enough to lead the pack someday.

The Yankees Face a Classic Deadline Dilemma

Given his age, tools, and upside, the Yankees are walking a fine line: develop him themselves or trade him for win-now help?

There’s risk on both ends. Keep him, and he might take time. Trade him, and he could haunt you for a decade.

It’s a deadline dilemma the Yankees are uniquely positioned to face—choosing between a promising future and urgent present.

For now, Schlittler remains a Yankee. Whether he still is by Thursday’s deadline is the million-dollar question.

