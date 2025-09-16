Yankees 10, Twins 9: Good news and bad news as Bombers hold on to win after almost blowing nine-run lead

The New York Yankees nearly authored an epic collapse on Tuesday night, watching a comfortable nine-run lead melt away before narrowly escaping with a 10-9 win over the Minnesota Twins. For a fan base used to cardiac finishes, this one felt like watching a roller coaster crawl up a hill, only to rattle down with the brakes sparking.

New York’s offense looked unstoppable. Trent Grisham launched a towering home run and drove in three runs, while Aaron Judge reached base three times and crossed the plate twice. Rookie Ben Rice sprayed three hits across the field as the Yankees racked up 16 hits overall, pounding Minnesota’s pitching for four innings that felt like batting practice.

Trent Grisham clobbers his 31st home run ? pic.twitter.com/B99sGrGxot — MLB (@MLB) September 17, 2025

The victory helped the Yankees keep pace in the standings. The Boston Red Sox dropped their game, softening the pressure, but the Toronto Blue Jays also won and stayed five games ahead—an ever-present reminder that New York still has serious ground to cover and little time to do so.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Schlittler’s command fades in pivotal fifth inning

Cam Schlittler’s start was a microcosm of his youth: flashes of polish mixed with bouts of volatility. The rookie allowed a run in the opening frame but then found a groove, retiring hitters efficiently through the fourth. But in the fifth, the wheels came off.

After securing the first out, Schlittler gave up a single followed by a two-run homer to James Outman. He then unraveled, issuing three walks, uncorking a wild pitch, and needing a rescue from manager Aaron Boone, who summoned Fernando Cruz to escape the jam. By the time the dust settled, Schlittler’s line showed four earned runs on three hits and five walks across 4.2 innings, with six strikeouts that hinted at his underlying potential.

It was the kind of inning that can turn a sure win into a slow-burning panic—like watching a leak spread on a dam and wondering if the whole wall will give way.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Yarbrough fuels Twins comeback attempt with brutal sixth

As if Schlittler’s stumble wasn’t enough, Ryan Yarbrough nearly lit the fuse on a full-blown meltdown. Tasked with preserving a 10-4 cushion in the sixth, Yarbrough surrendered a double, a run-scoring single, and a two-run homer in rapid succession, chopping New York’s lead down to three before recording an out.

Boone had no choice but to pull him a couple of batters later, but not before the damage stained his stat line. Mark Leiter Jr. entered and allowed one of Yarbrough’s runners to score, slicing the lead to just two. In mere minutes, what had been a blowout became a nail-biter, and Yarbrough’s ERA ballooned from 3.82 to 4.36—a stark swing for a pitcher the Yankees desperately need to stabilize the middle innings.

Closer David Bednar didn’t exactly soothe nerves, either. Protecting a slim lead in the ninth, he gave up a solo blast to Trevor Larnach that made Yankee Stadium’s collective heart skip a beat, but he regrouped and finished the job, sealing an anxious one-run victory.

Volpe shines in return from shoulder woes

Lost in the chaos was a quietly promising return from Anthony Volpe. Back in the lineup for the first time since last week, Volpe collected two hits—including a ringing double—while driving in a run and scoring twice. He also drew a walk and struck out once, looking comfortable and unbothered by the shoulder issues that had nagged him for months.

If Volpe is truly healthy, he could become a much-needed spark at the bottom of the Yankees’ order, lengthening a lineup that too often relies on its headliners. His energy and bat-to-ball skills have the potential to turn the tide in tight games down the stretch.