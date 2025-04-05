Yankees 10, Pirates 4: Good news and bad news from the Grisham galla

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ bats showed up in a big way Saturday afternoon, delivering a powerful 10–4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates to make it three in a row. What started as a back-and-forth affair quickly turned into a one-sided offensive display as the Yankees poured on the runs and left Pittsburgh scrambling to keep up.

Grisham’s Contract-Year Surge Continues

The highlight of the day? None other than Trent Grisham, who may be giving the Yankees the best fourth outfielder performance in baseball right now.

Grisham mashed two home runs and racked up four RBIs, finishing 2-for-4 with a walk. He’s now hitting a scorching .471/.571/1.059 on the season. This kind of production isn’t just a bonus—it’s a luxury for a Yankees team that’s already deep on offense. With Cody Bellinger nursing a minor back issue, Grisham stepped up again, delivering big-time results on both sides of the ball.

There’s also no overlooking the fact that Grisham is playing for a payday. He’s on a one-year deal, and so far, he’s checking every box that a contending team would want in a versatile outfielder.

Goldschmidt Sparks from the Leadoff Spot

In another surprising move, manager Aaron Boone gave Paul Goldschmidt the leadoff role—and it worked. The 36-year-old first baseman picked up three hits and an RBI, helping set the tone early and giving the lineup a jolt of veteran presence at the top.

Boone has been experimenting with different leadoff options through the first week and a half, but Goldschmidt added his name to the list of successful fill-ins with this outing.

Judge, Volpe, and the Rest Keep the Line Moving

Aaron Judge didn’t leave the yard Saturday, but he contributed two runs and kept the offense rolling. Anthony Volpe drove in three runs on two hits, continuing his recent trend of impactful at-bats and steady defensive play.

Even Oswald Peraza got in on the action, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored. The Yankees’ bottom of the order did their part, setting the table for the top of the lineup to feast.

Pirates Pitching Melts Under Pressure

Pittsburgh starter Bailey Falter was hit hard and often, giving up seven earned runs and two homers in just four innings of work. His offspeed pitches weren’t fooling anyone, and the Yankees were patient, waiting for something to drive—and they didn’t miss.

The Pirates’ bullpen didn’t offer much resistance either, as the Yankees piled on late to put the game out of reach.

Stroman Stumbles, Yarbrough Picks Him Up

Marcus Stroman didn’t have his best stuff. Over four innings, he gave up four earned runs, walked three, and only struck out two. It was a grind from the start, and the Yankees needed someone to come in and stabilize things.

Enter Ryan Yarbrough, who came in relief later on.

The veteran lefty was dominant in relief, striking out five over two scoreless innings and shutting the door on any potential Pirates rally. It was a strong bounce-back outing after a rough debut earlier in the week and a reminder of why the Yankees acquired him in the first place—to get outs and save arms.

Eyeing the Sweep

The Yankees will now turn to rookie Will Warren on Sunday afternoon as they aim to sweep the Pirates clean before heading out to Detroit. He’ll face off against veteran lefty Andrew Heaney, and with the way the offense is clicking, the Bombers will be looking to make it four in a row.