Yankees 10, Mariners 3: Good news and bad news following dominant Bombers’ display

For the first time in weeks, the New York Yankees looked like themselves again—and not a moment too soon in the crowded AL East.

The Yankees pounded the Seattle Mariners 10–3 on Tuesday night, notching their first back-to-back wins since late June.

A team that looked sluggish and unstable just a few days ago suddenly played like it remembered what October ambition feels like.

The Blue Jays continue to play like there’s no tomorrow, so there’s no time to exhale. But this win mattered.

Will Warren delivers exactly what the Yankees needed

If you wanted to know how broken the Yankees’ pitching had looked recently, just peek at that six-game stretch from June 30 to July 5.

Over that losing streak, Yankees pitchers compiled a ghastly 9.56 ERA, the worst mark in Major League Baseball during that span.

In that context, Will Warren’s Tuesday night outing wasn’t just solid—it was a lifeline. The rookie delivered 5.2 scoreless innings.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

He scattered four hits, struck out four, and issued just two walks, keeping the Mariners off balance from the start.

Tim Hill followed Warren with 1.1 clean innings of his own, before Ian Hamilton and Scott Effross shut things down late.

All three of Seattle’s runs came off Geoff Hartlieb, long after the game had been decided.

Giancarlo Stanton flashes power in return to Bronx spotlight

It’s been a slow, frustrating road back for Giancarlo Stanton, who’s trying to shake off the effects of torn elbow ligaments.

But on Tuesday night, Stanton gave the Bronx something to believe in again, crushing his second homer of the season. His swing turned a 1-0 game into a more comfortable 4-0 lead.

Giancarlo Stanton breaks it open for the @Yankees with a 3-run blast! pic.twitter.com/TOdrHJJtw8 — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2025

His swing still isn’t all the way there, but it’s coming. That moonshot brought his OPS up to .712 and gave him 10 RBI.

Stanton’s power is like a sleeping dragon—once it wakes, it can carry this offense for weeks. Tuesday was a good sign.

Austin Wells heating up at just the right time

Austin Wells hasn’t been a headline name for most of the season, but lately, he’s looked like a difference-maker behind the plate.

He slugged his 14th homer on Tuesday and is hitting a blistering .273/.360/.727 over his last seven games.

That kind of production from a catcher is gold, especially as the Yankees head into a crucial portion of the schedule.

His season OPS now stands at .743—an impressive number considering his defensive position.

If Wells can keep up the plate discipline while driving balls with authority, he’ll become indispensable.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh continue MVP slugfest

Tuesday’s game also featured a thunderous reminder that the AL MVP race might come down to two towering titans.

Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh each homered in the series opener, giving fans a classic Bronx-style slugfest under the lights.

Judge’s blast was his 34th, bringing his RBI total to 75, while Raleigh launched his 36th homer and hit 76 RBI.

The MVP conversation may be dominated by Judge’s name, but Raleigh is keeping pace with jaw-dropping consistency.

If Judge wants to secure the Triple Crown, he’ll need to outslug Raleigh not only in home runs but also in runs batted in.

Yankees show signs of turning the corner

It’s just two games, but these kinds of wins can become turning points—moments when the tide finally starts to shift.

The Yankees got length from a young starter, Stanton powered up, and Wells gave them unexpected pop from the catcher spot.

Their stars did what stars do. Their depth showed up. The bullpen was solid. And most importantly, the team looked alive again.

They’ll need to keep stacking wins if they want to reclaim the division lead, but Tuesday night felt like a genuine reset.

If this is the team the Yankees plan to be in July, the rest of the AL East better brace for a fight.

READ MORE: Yankees offer great Luis Gil injury update