Yankees 1, Reds 6: Good news and bad news as Yanks are handed eighth loss in their last 11 games

Just when it looked like the New York Yankees were shaking off their mid-June funk, reality hit hard in Cincinnati.

After back-to-back wins heading into Monday’s series opener, there was hope they were turning the corner. That faded fast.

The Yankees fell 6-1 to the Reds — their eighth loss in the last 11.

Aaron Judge opened the scoring with a solo blast in the first, but that was it. New York didn’t touch home plate again.

Even worse, they went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position. That’s not a cold spell — that’s a full-blown freeze.

RISP Struggles Are Sinking the Yankees

It’s true that clutch hitting isn’t always predictable, but the Yankees’ recent futility with runners on base is staggering.

Across their last 12 games, New York is hitting just .167 with RISP and posting a microscopic .391 OPS in those spots.

To make it worse, they’ve struck out in nearly 30 percent of those situations. That’s one out of every three chances wasted.

Their only extra-base hit with RISP in that span? A Jazz Chisholm double on Sunday. Just one. In nearly two weeks of games.

Even for a team built around power, the lack of situational execution is leaving a gaping hole in the offense.

Allan Winans Gets the Call… and a Harsh Reality Check

Allan Winans, called up from Triple-A Scranton after dominating hitters there, got the start on Monday night.

He had a 0.90 ERA in the minors and had earned his shot, but the leap to MLB proved unforgiving.

Winans allowed four earned runs over 4.1 innings. He gave up five hits, walked none, and struck out just one.

It wasn’t a meltdown, but it also wasn’t enough. He didn’t look overwhelmed — just underwhelming.

Maybe he gets another shot, but this outing showed the enormous difference between Triple-A hitters and MLB bats.

Paul Goldschmidt’s Slump Is No Longer Subtle

When Paul Goldschmidt homered on Thursday, it felt like he was finding his rhythm again.

But since then, the veteran has gone ice-cold. His 0-for-5 night Monday dragged his average below .300.

He’s now slashing .087/.125/.261 over his last seven games — and the issues run even deeper than that.

Over his last 30 games, Goldschmidt is batting just .214 with a sub-.650 OPS. That’s a prolonged downward slide.

Boone moved him to the leadoff spot to spark things, but the experiment fizzled.

Elly De La Cruz Steals the Spotlight — And the Game

Meanwhile, Reds star Elly De La Cruz reminded everyone why he’s one of baseball’s brightest young talents.

He came within a double of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with a triple, home run, and three RBIs.

His game-tying triple in the fourth was a bolt of lightning. His eighth-inning homer was the thunder after.

Watching De La Cruz run the bases is like watching a greyhound in cleats — graceful, fast, and inevitable.

The Yankees had no answer for him. And when Elly gets hot, opponents rarely walk away with a win.

Trouble Is Brewing in the AL East

The Yankees are now 45-33, still clinging to a strong record — but things are unraveling beneath the surface.

The Tampa Bay Rays are closing in fast, the Blue Jays are also very competitive, and Boston is showing signs of life. The division isn’t waiting.

Injuries, cold bats, and shaky starts are all mounting. Even Aaron Judge’s MVP-level production can’t carry everything.

New York needs timely hitting, healthy pitching, and a sense of urgency — because the summer stretch won’t get easier.

And if they keep leaving runners stranded like this, October could arrive without them.

