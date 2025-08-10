Yankees 1: Astros 7: Good news and bad news from another devastating loss

The New York Yankees dropped another frustrating game Sunday afternoon, falling 7-1 to Houston in a lifeless offensive showing.

Ace Max Fried, expected to set the tone, instead surrendered four earned runs over five innings in a shaky performance.

Fried’s ERA has crept upward over the past month, now sitting at 2.94 after another inconsistent outing.

He allowed eight hits and struck out just three, unable to generate the dominant swings-and-misses the Yankees needed.

Astros jump ahead early and never look back

Houston wasted no time getting on the board as Jose Altuve launched a solo homer off Fried in the first inning.

That early blow gave Astros starter Jason Alexander the confidence to attack a Yankees lineup that looked overmatched all afternoon.

Alexander, who entered with an ERA over 5.00, allowed just one hit across six scoreless innings.

He walked three and struck out three, but more importantly, kept the Yankees from generating any sustained scoring threat.

Yankees’ bats disappear in troubling fashion

The Yankees managed only three total hits, striking out seven times and failing to make consistent hard contact.

Aaron Judge had a quiet day at the plate, while Cody Bellinger was kept off the bases entirely.

The only hits came from Ben Rice, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Giancarlo Stanton, offering little chance to mount rallies.

For a team fighting to stay in the playoff race, this was the kind of flat offensive effort they can’t afford.

Potential lineup shake-up coming?

With Jasson Dominguez slumping offensively, the Yankees may opt to give Stanton more outfield starts moving forward.

That move would sacrifice some defensive range but keep one of the team’s most consistent power bats in the lineup.

The Yankees are in a stretch where run production is scarce, making every possible offensive upgrade worth consideration.

Dominguez’s development remains important, but the margin for error in a tight playoff chase is shrinking quickly.

One positive was Devin Williams, who came in with a 4-0 deficit and struck out the side in 11 pitches.

A must-win opportunity against the Twins

The Yankees now turn their attention to a home series opener against the struggling Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

Minnesota has been slumping this season and moved several pieces at the trade deadline, weakening their overall roster depth.

This matchup presents the Yankees with a chance to reset and build momentum before the standings gap widens further.

If they fail to capitalize, they risk watching the playoff picture fade into the distance before September even arrives.