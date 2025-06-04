Yankees 0, Guardians 4: Good news and bad news after brutal offensive performance leads to loss

Some games feel cursed before they even settle in—and Wednesday night had that energy for the New York Yankees.

From the moment the first pitch was thrown in New York, nothing broke in their favor. The bats were quiet, the pitching stumbled early, and a few unheralded names in Guardians jerseys played the role of spoiler to perfection.

If baseball is a game of breaks, the Yankees just experienced one of those dreaded nights when everything shattered.

Clarke Schmidt rebounds, but early damage proves costly

It didn’t take long for the tone of the game to change. After a few pitches, the Guardians were up 3-0.

Clarke Schmidt gave up a two-run blast to Angel Martinez and an RBI double to Daniel Schneemann in the first. The damage felt immediate and overwhelming.

Yet to his credit, Schmidt didn’t fold. In fact, from the second inning on, he looked like a completely different pitcher. He finished with 5.2 innings, allowing just those three early runs and striking out eight.

It was a classic case of “too little, too late.” His early hiccup left little margin for error, especially with the Yankees’ offense stuck in neutral.

Yankees’ offense sputters in rare shutout performance

The Yankees lineup—one of MLB’s most dangerous—never got off the bus. And that’s not just a figure of speech.

This was only their second shutout loss of the season, a reminder that even the league’s top offenses hit potholes. They managed just five hits.

Luis Ortiz led the Guardians’ staff, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings with just three hits allowed. He kept the Yankees guessing all night, mixing speeds and painting corners.

Tim Herrin and Hunter Gaddis followed with perfection, each logging hitless appearances before Emmanuel Clase entered for the ninth. Even with two hits surrendered, Clase calmly struck out three to slam the door.

The almost had as many double play ground balls (three, two by Anthony Volpe) as hits. Just brutal.

The Daniel Schneemann game

If Ortiz laid the foundation, Daniel Schneemann stole the show. The versatile Guardians utility man was everywhere—at the plate, on the bases, and in the field.

He went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI, and a stolen base. Every time the Yankees looked to regain momentum, Schneemann stepped in like an annoying popup ad you just can’t close.

With the performance, he lifted his OPS to .801—hardly what you’d expect from a player who began the season flying under the radar.

Fernando Cruz returns, shows flashes despite long ball

A small silver lining came in the eighth inning when reliever Fernando Cruz returned from injury. He hadn’t pitched since May 22 due to shoulder inflammation.

The rust showed, as he allowed a solo homer to Kyle Manzardo, adding an exclamation point to the Guardians’ dominant night.

But Cruz also struck out three in the frame, flashing the movement and command that earned Aaron Boone’s trust earlier this year. With more outings, he should slot back into a late-inning role quickly.

Like a talented band playing off-key for one night, the Yankees just couldn’t find rhythm or harmony. And in baseball’s long season, those off-nights are inevitable.

But Wednesday’s 4-0 shutout was a reminder—no matter how loud your lineup looks on paper, the game still rewards the grinders.

