Will the Yankees promote star prospect Jasson Dominguez this season?

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are fully aware of the extensive recovery journey star prospect Jasson Dominguez faces before he can make a significant contribution at the major league level, particularly in the outfield. Despite the challenging path ahead, manager Aaron Boone recently indicated that Dominguez might need about a month—or the equivalent of a spring training period—before being ready for a potential return.

Dominguez’s Rehab Progress

Dominguez commenced his rehab assignment earlier this week, achieving a 1-for-3 performance at the plate, which included a walk. Currently serving as the designated hitter, the team is cautiously reintroducing him to batting to safeguard his surgically repaired UCL, avoiding the strain of outfield throws for now. Nevertheless, he is making positive strides toward full recovery, with the team keen to restore his health gradually.

Sep 8, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Dominguez appeared in eight games for the Yankees before a season-ending injury that necessitated surgery. He made a strong impression with a batting line of .258/.303/.677, including four home runs and seven RBIs, boasting a 162 wRC+. His potential and performance have solidified the Yankees’ resolve to retain him, resisting trade offers for the promising 21-year-old.

Yankees’ Strategic Patience and Future Prospects

The Yankees plan to take their time with Dominguez’s recovery, likely sending him to Triple-A to refine his skills and timing until he is ready for a major league promotion. Currently, the Yankees’ outfield is robust, featuring Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Alex Verdugo as starters. Should injuries arise, discussions might open up about promoting Dominguez or Spencer Jones, who has started the season strongly in Double-A.

Sep 8, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Brian Cashman has strategically alleviated the pressure on Dominguez’s return, maintaining an optimistic outlook for the 2024 season. With the existing team strength, the Yankees can afford to give Dominguez all the necessary time to heal and aim for a more significant role by 2025 when two of the current starters become free agents.

Boone remains hopeful that Dominguez will begin defensive drills in the next couple of weeks, potentially accelerating his return to full capacity and increasing his chances of impacting the Yankees in the latter half of the season.