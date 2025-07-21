Why the Yankees should stay away from this Pirates infielder

The New York Yankees are chasing wins, and third base is clearly a weak spot in their current lineup structure.

With DJ LeMahieu cut loose, the Bombers have turned to Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas, hoping someone would seize the job.

Instead, they’ve received uneven production at best—flashes of talent, but nothing that resembles a long-term solution.

That’s pushed general manager Brian Cashman into trade mode, but it’s not an ideal market for making bold moves.

Few teams are selling right now, and those willing to talk are asking steep prices for even average contributors.

The Yankees have reportedly shown interest across the board, from high-upside names like Eugenio Suárez to cheaper stopgaps.

Mid-tier possibilities like Yoán Moncada have surfaced as well, with varying degrees of cost and reliability attached.

One name that’s gained some traction in the last few weeks is Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes—a gifted defender with pedigree.

Several teams are closely monitoring 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes as a trade piece, according to industry sources.



Hayes is one of the players most likely to be traded, with the Tigers, Yankees, and Cubs among the potential suitors. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) June 28, 2025

Hayes is no stranger to the Yankees organization, at least by blood—his father, Charlie Hayes, helped them win it all in 1996.

But if the front office is serious about winning in 2025 and beyond, Ke’Bryan Hayes is the wrong direction to look.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Hayes’ Glove Shines, But the Bat Remains Quiet

Ke’Bryan Hayes might be the best defensive third baseman in baseball not named Nolan Arenado.

He took home the Gold Glove in 2023 and continues to post elite metrics in the field—his glove is never in question.

He’s quick, instinctual, and smooth with the glove, a vacuum at the hot corner who makes difficult plays look routine.

But even with that slick defense, Hayes remains an offensive liability—a painful truth for any team needing lineup depth.

His career wRC+ sits at 85, which puts him 15 percent below league average as a hitter across multiple seasons.

To put it in perspective, that’s only marginally better than former Yankee Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s (a fellow rumored trade target) 83 mark.

And this year, Hayes has plummeted to a brutal 60 wRC+, among the lowest for qualified third basemen in the majors.

You can’t win October games with that kind of production in the middle of the order—especially not in New York.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Contract Adds Risk to an Already Flawed Fit

Hayes is signed to an eight-year, $70 million deal that runs through 2029, with a club option for 2030.

While $7.5 million per year (from now on) is manageable for most contenders, it’s not nothing—especially if the performance never improves.

That kind of contract can quietly become an anchor, weighing down roster flexibility for a team that prides itself on movement.

The Yankees already have their share of long-term commitments; they can’t afford another if the return is more glove than bat.

A better analogy might be this: Hayes is a beautiful sports car with no engine—flashy, functional, but stuck in neutral offensively.

Don’t Bet on a Turnaround in the Bronx

Could the Yankees do a better job than the Pirates at maximizing Ke’Bryan Hayes’ offensive skills? Possibly, sure.

New York’s development staff has found success with a few reclamation projects, and the lineup protection would be better here.

But even with that hope, the downside feels too large—especially when better-rounded options might be available elsewhere.

The Yankees are too close to serious contention to take on a multi-year experiment that may never pay dividends.

They need someone who brings something right now—not just someone with a famous name and a good glove.

Eyes Should Stay on Suárez or Moncada, Not Hayes

If the Yankees are serious about fixing third base, they need a bat with impact—someone who shifts the balance offensively.

Eugenio Suárez, while not perfect, brings power and presence. Yoán Moncada has upside and flashes of brilliance.

Both players, even with their flaws, offer something Hayes simply doesn’t: the chance to tilt a playoff series at the plate.

Ke’Bryan Hayes might win a Gold Glove or two in his career, but that won’t bring a championship back to the Bronx.

This is a franchise built on legacies, not sentiment—and right now, Ke’Bryan’s name means more than his numbers.

