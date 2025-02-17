WATCH: Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez belts home-run off Carlos Rodon

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jasson Dominguez wasted no time making an early statement in spring training. During Monday’s live batting session, the Yankees‘ rising prospect took lefty Carlos Rodón deep, launching a home run into the second deck at the team’s facility in Tampa.

It was a moment that felt like an immediate response to his own comments earlier in the day, when he admitted he felt “lost” from the right side of the plate last season.

Houston, we have a problem.



Liftoff from the Martian?#Yankees pic.twitter.com/KdLgtX0FSK — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) February 17, 2025

Power From Both Sides

Dominguez’s right-handed swing has been a focus of his development, but if there were any lingering concerns, they didn’t last long. He turned on a Rodón pitch and sent it into orbit, a reminder of the raw power that has the Yankees so high on him. Later in the session, he showcased his left-handed stroke, sending a line drive off the right-field wall.

Jasson Dominguez is hitting BOMBS in BP?? pic.twitter.com/HRw1JaTSAR — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) February 17, 2025

The Confidence Boost He Needed

For a young player like Dominguez, moments like this can go a long way. The Yankees are expecting him to take over in left field this season, and while defense is a priority, his bat will be just as important. If he can find consistency from both sides of the plate, he could quickly become one of the most exciting switch-hitters in the league.