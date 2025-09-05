Top lefty’s recent run has given the Yankees much-needed rotation stability

The New York Yankees have been waiting for this version of Carlos Rodon, the fierce left-hander finally resembling the ace they signed.

When Rodon first arrived in New York, the storyline was anything but encouraging. Injuries, setbacks, and inconsistency clouded his $162 million contract.

Back problems and other injuries limited him to only 64.1 innings in 2023, and a dreadful 6.85 ERA left fans questioning the investment entirely.

It felt like déjà vu for Yankees fans who had seen big-ticket free agents flame out before under the weight of sky-high expectations.

Yet sometimes, resilience and talent eventually align. Rodon’s past two seasons have shifted the conversation, replacing doubt with genuine belief.

A gradual return to form

Rodon’s 2024 campaign wasn’t spectacular, but it was undeniably progress. A 3.96 ERA showed clear improvement from his nightmare debut year.

That season laid the foundation for his 2025 breakout, where Rodon has looked like the dominant southpaw fans long imagined.

This year, he owns a sparkling 3.12 ERA, ranking ninth among American League starters, and his 16 wins lead the circuit.

Across 170.1 innings, Rodon has struck out 180 batters, putting him on pace to eclipse 200 for the first time since 2022.

The numbers tell part of the story, but the bigger picture is about stability. Rodon now anchors a rotation craving dependability.

Every fifth day, he gives the Yankees exactly what they need: a chance to win, no matter the opponent.

Adjustments fueling success

The turnaround hasn’t come by accident. Rodon has leaned into adjustments that better suit his strengths and Yankee Stadium’s quirks.

One key improvement has been keeping the ball in the park. Last year, he allowed 1.59 homers per nine innings, far too costly.

This season, that figure has dropped to 1.06, a meaningful cut that has directly boosted his run prevention.

He’s also induced more ground balls, a shift that has allowed him to escape jams without relying solely on strikeouts.

While his 17 walks against 24 strikeouts over his last six outings raise some concern, the results speak loudly.

Rodon has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of those six starts, carrying a 2.27 ERA during the stretch.

Carlos Rodon has given up 2 ER or less in his last 6 starts. 3.12 ERA on the year is 16th in MLB. His increase in GB% and HR suppression have helped him put together a great year on the mound. — Yankeesource (@YankeeSource) September 5, 2025

In that span, he’s given up just one home run, highlighting how the improved ground-ball approach has kept damage minimal.

As Yankeesource noted on X, “His increase in GB% and HR suppression have helped him put together a great year.”

The ace the Yankees imagined

Rodon’s evolution has been about more than numbers. His presence feels steadier, his confidence sharper, and his energy contagious.

The 2023 version of Rodon often looked like a pitcher searching for answers. The 2025 edition pitches with conviction and trust.

Every staff needs someone capable of halting losing streaks and setting the tone for October. That’s the role Rodon is embracing.

For the Yankees, his consistency has been a stabilizing force during stretches when the bullpen or offense faltered.

Like a lighthouse guiding ships through fog, Rodon’s starts give the Yankees a sense of direction and reassurance every week.

Now, with the postseason approaching, his ability to suppress home runs and limit damage could prove decisive in tight October games.

If Rodon keeps this form, he could be the left-handed hammer that finally pushes the Yankees to the title.

