Spring training gave Yankees fans a look at several minor leaguers they can expect to debut in 2026. While names like Spencer Jones, Carlos Lagrange, and Elmer Rodriguez rightfully steal much of the spotlight, here are three more minor leaguers who could debut in pinstripes in 2026.

1. Brendan Beck, right-handed starting pitcher

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Beck might not have the eye-popping stuff of some of the Yankees’ top pitching prospects, but his quality pitch mix and command make him as MLB-ready as anyone. After missing all of the 2024 season due to injury, the righty posted a 3.36 ERA with 123 strikeouts and only 36 walks across 26 appearances (24 starts) and 131.1 innings across Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre.

He has a four-pitch mix, which includes a standout slider that grades at 55, according to Fangraphs. He pairs that solid pitch mix with great command, grading out at an elite 70 command, according to Fangraphs. While flash is not Beck’s game, he is already a valuable depth piece to the Yankees and could be used in spot starts or long relief very early in the season.

2. Tony Rossi, right-handed relief pitcher

In Rossi, there is a lot more that meets the eye than a 26-year-old relief pitcher who hasn’t appeared in above Single-A+. The Yankees signed Rossi as an undrafted free agent in 2024, following a six-year injury-riddled college career. The right-hander burst onto the scene in 2025, dominating the Single-A level. He posted a 2.18 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 45.1 innings (12.8 K per 9) between Single-A Tampa and A+ Hudson Valley.

His fastball tops out in the high 90s, which he incorporates alongside a 60-grade slider. His nasty stuff is complemented by his 6’3 230-pound build, which allows him to create deception. Command is what holds Rossi. He walked 26 batters in the minors during the 2025 season, and his command grades at a 35, according to MLB Pipeline.

Despite his shaky command and age, his obvious upside as a reliever has given him positive rankings amongst many prospect outlets. Climbing double and triple A in one year is no small task, but if his control can improve in 2026, I could easily see him being a fast riser through the system

3. Carson Coleman, right-handed relief pitcher

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Coleman’s professional career has had its ups and downs. Undrafted in the shortened 2020 draft, he was signed by the Yankees as a free agent. Coleman made a name for himself early, emerging as the closer for the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate by 2022 and posting a 2.13 ERA between A+ and AA.

Coleman experienced major setbacks after this quick rise, missing the 2023 and 2024 seasons due to Tommy John and shoulder surgery, respectively. Coleman managed to return to the mound in 2025, posting a 1.59 ERA across 17 minor league appearances, including a return to Double-A Somerset. He received an invite to spring training in 2026 and showed flashes, recording 9 strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

He’s managed to get his fastball back to the mid-upper 90s, which Fangraphs grades at a 65 due to its velocity and deception. If he can stay healthy and get back on track developing his secondary arsenal, Coleman is a guy who could be a fast riser through the Yankees system in 2026 and potentially make it all the way to donning pinstripes.



In a year where many of the Yankees’ most talked-about prospects are knocking on the door to pinstripes, be sure to look out for these guys as people who could make their debut in 2026.

