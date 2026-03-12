The crack of the bat echoed through Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Thursday afternoon, providing a rhythmic backdrop to a 4-3 New York Yankees victory over the Detroit Tigers.

It was one of those typical Grapefruit League afternoons where the box score matters less than the individual stories unfolding on the diamond. While the final tally favored the Bronx Bombers, the game was a collection of peaks and valleys, much like the unpredictable Florida weather.

Warren Finds His Groove

The headline of the day belonged to Will Warren, who managed to do something no other Yankees pitcher has accomplished yet this spring: pitching through the sixth inning.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

In spring training, a pitcher finding their rhythm is like a musician tuning an instrument before a grand performance; everything began to click for the right-hander.

A Wonderful Day for Will ?



6 IP // 2 H // 2 ER // 0 BB // 2 K pic.twitter.com/HpJdLkNEN3 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 12, 2026

Warren delivered a quality start that silenced the Detroit bats for the vast majority of his outing, allowing two runs on a mere two hits and zero walks.

The Tigers did manage to find a small chink in the armor, timing their offensive bursts with surgical precision. A single by Dillon Dingler acted as the appetizer for Zach McKinstry, who promptly followed up with a two-run homer. Despite those two runs crossing the plate, Warren’s efficiency was the real takeaway.

Throwing 64 pitches effectively is fantastic for his tune-up process, proving he is nearly ready for a full starter’s workload. If his progression stays on this trajectory, he should be knocking on the door of 80 pitches by the time he takes the mound for his next Grapefruit League appearance.

Power at the Plate

While Warren was busy anchoring the pitching, the Yankees’ bats were providing the fireworks. It was a day defined by the long ball, specifically solo shots that left the yard with authority. In an interesting twist of fate, the power surge came at the expense of a seasoned veteran, Justin Verlander. Seeing young prospects take a pitcher of that caliber deep is like a student showing up the professor on the final exam.

Jasson Dominguez continued his tear, launching his third home run of the spring. Each swing from Dominguez feels like a statement, showcasing a level of maturity and growth that suggests he is becoming a complete player right before our eyes. He wasn’t alone in the hit parade, however. Backup catcher JC Escarra and Seth Brown both joined the party with solo home runs of their own, ensuring Verlander had a busy afternoon watching balls fly over the fence. Even Spencer Jones got in on the action, barreling up his second double of the spring to keep the pressure on the Detroit pitching staff.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The day wasn’t entirely perfect, as Ben Rice struggled through a difficult afternoon, striking out in all three of his plate appearances. However, in the grand scheme of a spring victory, those swings and misses were overshadowed by a dominant pitching performance and a display of raw power that left fans optimistic about the weeks ahead.